Yankees' Jordan Montgomery to Make Next Start After Injury Scare

Montgomery was drilled in the leg by a comebacker over the weekend, but stayed in the game.

The Yankees received some promising news regarding an injury to one of their top starting pitchers.

According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, lefty Jordan Montgomery (knee stiffness) is expected to make his next scheduled start on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Montgomery threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and was set to do some running and fielding practice afterward. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake watched Montgomery’s session and relayed the good news to his manager afterward.

“He said it went well and he’s running now, probably doing a little (pitchers fielding practice) work,” Boone told reporters. “We should be good to go.”

Montgomery was struck on the leg with a one-hop comebacker off the bat of Xander Bogaerts in the first inning of New York’s 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball. The southpaw dropped to the ground after taking a few steps and appeared to be in serious pain. However, he’d remain in the game, tossing a total of 3 1/3 innings, while allowing three runs. The 29-year-old’s knee was visibly swollen following this contest.

Luckily, the Yankees have seemingly dodged a bullet as their No. 3 starter should be good to make his next start. Montgomery posted a 6-7 record and 3.83 ERA across 30 starts for the Yankees a season ago. 

