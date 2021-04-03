Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Game 2
NEW YORK — In search of their first win of the 2021 regular season, the Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.
New York fell to the Jays on Thursday in an extra-innings thriller on Opening Day. Now, with Corey Kluber set to make his debut in pinstripes, the Yankees have a chance to bounce back fresh off an off day.
Before first pitch in the Bronx, here are Saturday's starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Jay Bruce 1B
Gary Sánchez C
Gio Urshela 3B
Clint Frazier LF
Corey Kluber SP
Both Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier had two hits on Opening Day, but the rest of the lineup struggled. New York left 10 runners on base, striking out 13 times in the one-run loss.
Kluber is coming off a season in which he threw one inning due to a season-ending injury. He'll look to recapture the type of form fans have seen from the right-hander when he won Cy Young Awards with the Cleveland Indians.
Toronto Blue Jays
Marcus Semien 2B
Cavan Biggio 3B
Bo Bichette SS
Teoscar Hernández RF
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF
Rowdy Tellez DH
Randal Grichuk CF
Danny Jansen C
Ross Stripling SP
Hernánez accounted for much of Toronto's offense on Thursday, crushing a home run off Gerrit Cole and adding two additional base hits.
RELATED READING:
- Lucas Luetge Is Cherishing Every Moment of Big-League Opportunity With Yankees
- One Pitch Casts Shadow On Memorable Opener For Gerrit Cole
- Yankees Couldn't Have Asked For a Better Opening Day From Gary Sánchez
- How the Yankees Are Preparing to Close Games During Aroldis Chapman's Suspension
Check back right here once this game gets underway for live updates, analysis and all run-scoring plays. And as always, be sure to follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter for more coverage throughout the season.