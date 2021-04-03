Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Game 2

NEW YORK — In search of their first win of the 2021 regular season, the Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon.

New York fell to the Jays on Thursday in an extra-innings thriller on Opening Day. Now, with Corey Kluber set to make his debut in pinstripes, the Yankees have a chance to bounce back fresh off an off day.

Before first pitch in the Bronx, here are Saturday's starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gleyber Torres SS

Jay Bruce 1B

Gary Sánchez C

Gio Urshela 3B

Clint Frazier LF

Corey Kluber SP

Both Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier had two hits on Opening Day, but the rest of the lineup struggled. New York left 10 runners on base, striking out 13 times in the one-run loss.

Kluber is coming off a season in which he threw one inning due to a season-ending injury. He'll look to recapture the type of form fans have seen from the right-hander when he won Cy Young Awards with the Cleveland Indians.

Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Semien 2B

Cavan Biggio 3B

Bo Bichette SS

Teoscar Hernández RF

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF

Rowdy Tellez DH

Randal Grichuk CF

Danny Jansen C

Ross Stripling SP

Hernánez accounted for much of Toronto's offense on Thursday, crushing a home run off Gerrit Cole and adding two additional base hits.

