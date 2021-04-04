Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Game 3

NEW YORK — It's the first rubber match of the season, an opportunity for the Yankees to win their first three-game set of the year.

With Domingo Germán on the bump, New York takes on the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.

To get you set for first pitch, here are Sunday's starting lineups and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge DH

Aaron Hicks CF

Gleyber Torres SS

Jay Bruce 1B

Gary Sánchez C

Clint Frazier RF

Gio Urshela 3B

Brett Gardner LF

Domingo Germán SP

With no off days for the rest of the road trip, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is using Sunday as a day to give Giancarlo Stanton some rest and allow Aaron Judge to get off his feet. Judge starts at DH while Stanton is off, allowing Brett Gardner to get his first start of the year.

Sunday will be Germán's first start at Yankee Stadium since 2019, prior to his 81-game ban for violating the league's domestic violence policies. He was magnificent in spring training, looking to carry that momentum into the regular season.

Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Semien 2B

Cavan Biggio 3B

Bo Bichette SS

Teoscar Hernández RF

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF

Randal Grichuk CF

Joe Panik DH

Alejandro Kirk C

T.J. Zeuch

Similar lineup to what we've seen from the Jays these last two games, just mixing in a few new faces at the end of the order. New York's arms have given up just three runs in each of the first two games of the year against this Blue Jays offense.

First inning

Scoreless first frame for both teams. Bo Bichette ripped a double down the right-field line off Germán, but was stranded at second when the right-hander struck out Teoscar Hernández. In the bottom half, Aaron Judge sent a 114.1-mph missile to second base but it was hauled in by Marcus Semien.

Second inning

Germán has missed his spots in the second and the Blue Jays have made him pay. Two home runs (from Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk) put Toronto in front, 3-0.