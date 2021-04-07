Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles — Game 6

NEW YORK — Looking for their first series sweep of the season, the Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles here at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

Let's get you set for first pitch with the starting lineups, pitching matchup and related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Gleyber Torres SS

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Clint Frazier RF

Jay Bruce 1B

Gary Sánchez C

Gio Urshela 3B

Brett Gardner LF

Jameson Taillon SP

Coming off his second Tommy John surgery, Jameson Taillon makes his Yankee debut, facing the O's under the lights in the Bronx. It's his first MLB outing since May of 2019. Taillon will be on a pitch count, but he was able to rest through the first turn through the rotation, so he'll be ready to give the Yankees a good chunk of innings.

Aaron Judge isn't in the lineup as he's dealing with left side soreness. Here's the latest on Judge's injury: Yankees' Aaron Judge Kept Out of Lineup With Sore Left Side

Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins CF

Trey Mancini 1B

Anthony Santander RF

Ryan Mountcastle LF

Maikel Franco DH

Pedro Severino C

Rio Ruiz 3B

Freddy Galvis SS

Ramón Urías 2B

John Means SP

Means made the All-Star Game two seasons ago for Baltimore, a left-hander that's had success ... but not against the Yankees. He has a career ERA of 7.17 against New York in seven appearances.

RELATED READING:

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

First frame for Jameson Taillon since May of 2019? No problem. He retires the side, even striking out the first batter he faces.

A base hit from Giancarlo Stanton moved Gleyber Torres (who walked) to third, but Clint Frazier flew out to end the inning.

Second inning

Six up, six down for Jameson Taillon.