Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles — Game 6
NEW YORK — Looking for their first series sweep of the season, the Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles here at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.
Let's get you set for first pitch with the starting lineups, pitching matchup and related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Gleyber Torres SS
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Clint Frazier RF
Jay Bruce 1B
Gary Sánchez C
Gio Urshela 3B
Brett Gardner LF
Jameson Taillon SP
Coming off his second Tommy John surgery, Jameson Taillon makes his Yankee debut, facing the O's under the lights in the Bronx. It's his first MLB outing since May of 2019. Taillon will be on a pitch count, but he was able to rest through the first turn through the rotation, so he'll be ready to give the Yankees a good chunk of innings.
Aaron Judge isn't in the lineup as he's dealing with left side soreness. Here's the latest on Judge's injury: Yankees' Aaron Judge Kept Out of Lineup With Sore Left Side
Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins CF
Trey Mancini 1B
Anthony Santander RF
Ryan Mountcastle LF
Maikel Franco DH
Pedro Severino C
Rio Ruiz 3B
Freddy Galvis SS
Ramón Urías 2B
John Means SP
Means made the All-Star Game two seasons ago for Baltimore, a left-hander that's had success ... but not against the Yankees. He has a career ERA of 7.17 against New York in seven appearances.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
First frame for Jameson Taillon since May of 2019? No problem. He retires the side, even striking out the first batter he faces.
A base hit from Giancarlo Stanton moved Gleyber Torres (who walked) to third, but Clint Frazier flew out to end the inning.
Second inning
Six up, six down for Jameson Taillon.