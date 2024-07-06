New York Yankees Lose Red-Hot Infielder To Recurring Injury
Just when it looked like he was starting to turn the corner a bit, this New York Yankees’ infielder went down with the same injury.
Second baseman Gleyber Torres was removed in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ Friday night game against the AL East rival Boston Red Sox. Torres pulled up lame after legging out an infield single, and the Yankees later announced to reporters that it’s once again right groin tightness that is hampering him.
Torres was examined by a physician and the team does not currently plan to have him undergo imaging.
Torres has been dealing with groin tightness that has been nagging him for the past several weeks.
The 27-year-old was benched for two games last week after failing to hustle on a ground out in Game 1 of the Subway Series. Manager Aaron Boone called it a reset for his young infielder.
And Torres has responded with his bat since re-entering the lineup. Last weekend in Toronto, he recorded three straight two-hit games, and crushed a three-run homer. He has been hitting .308 with a .783 OPS in his last seven games.
The Yankees desperately need his offensive game to come around given the struggles of the rest of the lineup beyond Juan Soto and AL MVP front-runner Aaron Judge.
Torres was one of the best slugging second basemen in all of baseball in 2023 with 25 home runs and a .800 OPS. He is playing in a contract year and if he does not turns things around soon he will likely have to settle for a one-year prove it deal in free agency.
He was once the Yankees’ top prospect and burst onto the scene with back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2018 and 2019, which were his first two campaigns in the majors.
DH Giancarlo Stanton is still a few weeks away from returning from the IL with a left hamstring strain, and now the Yankees may have to try and come out of their recent rut without Torres if he’s forced to miss time.