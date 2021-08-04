Yankees’ Luis Severino, Luke Voit Produce Promising Results On Rehab Assignments

Luis Severino and Luke Voit both began rehab assignments on Tuesday night and took significant strides towards rejoining the Yankees.

Voit, who is coming back from left knee inflammation that landed him on the IL for the third time this season, homered in his first game with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while playing seven innings at first base.

As for Severino, he made his first rehab start since straining his groin back on June 12 with High-A Hudson Valley. Although the right-hander allowed a first-inning homer to Orioles top catching prospect Adley Rutschman, he was able to bounce back afterwards.

Severino threw a total of 2.1 innings on 43 pitches for Double-A Somerset, allowing two runs. He was able to strike out four batters. The right-hander has not pitched in the majors since 2019, missing the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Upon his return, Severino has the chance to provide a much-needed boost to the Yankees’ rotation, which has lost Corey Kluber and Domingo German to injuries.

Voit no longer has a starting job when he returns, after the Yankees went out and traded for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who they acquired from the Cubs at the deadline.

While Voit’s injury-plagued season ultimately lost him his spot in the lineup, he still has a chance to make an impact with his bat off the bench, and in limited time between first base and DH.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.