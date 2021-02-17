Seven Takeaways From Aaron Boone's First Press Conference of Yankees Spring Training

All you need to know from Aaron Boone's first presser of the spring.

For the first time this spring, Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the media via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a presser consisting of 30-plus questions, lasting nearly one hour, Boone provided some clarity on an assortment of different topics while others remain unclear.

What roles will certain players have this season, what part of this roster is Boone most excited about and most importantly, is this team equipped to contend for a World Series?

All of that and more in these seven takeaways:

Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon are "ready to go"

The Yankees made several moves this offseason, but two of the biggest came in the club's starting rotation. New York signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and traded with the Pirates for right-hander Jameson Taillon.

Both hurlers have the experience to slot into this rotation, behind ace Gerrit Cole, but their recent injury history is a cause for concern.

The two right-handers combined to pitch in one inning last season and have made a combined 15 starts over the last two years.

There may be question marks with those two starters entering Spring Training, but Boone didn't sound particularly worried about their health going forward.

"Jameson and Corey both are ready to go," Boone said. "Corey threw a few innings the other day to live hitters and Jamo has had a number of bullpens so they come in ready to go. Obviously having not pitched a lot in the last couple of years, it's going to be something to not only monitor here closely in spring training, but as the season unfolds and hopefully they're contributing and pitching well and thriving."

Who will fill New York's fifth rotation spot?

Part of the battle in keeping starters healthy is protecting one another with depth. After Cole, Kluber, Taillon and left-hander Jordan Montgomery, the fifth spot in New York's rotation appears to be wide open entering camp.

"I see a lot of competition there, frankly," Boone said. "[Domingo] Germán, Deivi [Garcia], [Clarke] Schmidt, Jhoulys Chacin who we brought in. All these guys we feel like are certainly capable of stepping into that role."

García would be a logical choice after the performance he had in his rookie season, showing glimpses of greatness across six starts. Germán didn't pitch at all in 2020 due to his domestic violence suspension, but if he returns with the kind of stuff he had in 2019 (when he led the team with 18 wins), he could earn a significant amount of starts.

Then there's top prospect Clarke Schmidt—who made his debut last year—as well as right-hander Michael King and non-roster invitee Jhoulys Chacin.

"We'll see how the next five six weeks unfold and then, obviously, how we even start the season may look very different than from where we're at say in May or June," Boone explained. "But I really feel good about the talent that we have that are going to be competing for those final couple spots within a rotation at different times throughout the year."

Gary Sánchez is looking to bounce back in a big way

Last season certainly didn't go as planned for Gary Sánchez. The catcher finished New York's shortened campaign with a .147 batting average (23-for-156) and 64 strikeouts. By the end of the year, Sánchez was splitting time with backup Kyle Higashioka.

Boone said he saw Sánchez on Wednesday morning as players were trickling into the facility and that the 28-year-old looked good. When it comes to bouncing back in 2021, the skipper believes his backstop has what it takes.

"I'm excited about where he's at," Boone said. "Obviously coming off a tough season and obviously a lot of the storylines around Gary understandably, this winter I feel like we've had some really good conversations, put some really good things in place that will hopefully allow him to continue to grow and and really thrive.

"I think as we've demonstrated with our actions, we believe in him, we feel like he can be a game changer type of player when he's right and we're going to continue to support him and try and get him to be the best version of himself that he can be."

The battery of Cole and Higashioka

Speaking of New York's catching situation, Boone gave a definitive answer regarding whether or not Higashioka will enter this season as Cole's personal catcher.

"No," Boone said. "We'll come in with the idea that whether it's Gary or Kyle they'll both work with really all of our pitchers here in spring, whether it's in bullpens, and then into the spring games and I'm always willing to do whatever I feel like is necessary moving forward. But no, I don't [plan on] pairing those two to start."



With Sánchez's struggles, Higashioka filled in and played some of the best baseball of his career. Following a return from injury, the catcher hit .256 in the month of September (10-for-39 in 13 games) with four home runs and 10 RBI.

Not to mention the fact that Cole's ERA was nearly three runs lower with Higashioka behind the plate last season. In four starts, Cole had a 1.00 ERA pitching to Higashioka while that numbered ballooned to 3.91 with Sánchez behind the dish (in eight starts).

Will Brett Gardner be back this season?

Plenty of new faces are joining the Yankees this spring, but what about Brett Gardner? He's the longest-tenured player on this roster if he returns this spring in what would be his 14th season in pinstripes.

"We'll see," Boone said. "Obviously, he's still a free agent. I have not spoken to Brett in probably in the last several weeks. So, you never know what can happen or transpire but we'll see. Obviously he's been a great Yankee and we'll just see how things unfold here.

Miguel Andújar's role is yet to be decided

After Miguel Andújar's spectacular rookie year, his career hasn't been able to takeoff. Whether that's being blocked by other players, injuries or slumps, it's been frustrating for Andújar to get his reps and continue to develop.

Entering this season, Boone expects Andújar to get reps at third base, in the outfield and at first base so he'll be ready to pounce on any opportunity that arises throughout the season.

"Nothing's changed as far as the talent," Boone explained. "He's certainly at an age where he technically should be entering the prime of his career and obviously the last two seasons for him with the injury and with last year not getting a lot of regular at-bats was a challenge but obviously he's got loads of talent, we love the person and the makeup and we just have to see how things unfold."

Can this roster carry the Yankees to the World Series?

As is the case every spring, New York enters this season with the same goal it always has: to win a championship.

Asked if he believes this roster has what it takes to get that job done after several close calls over the last few years, Boone didn't hesitate.

"Absolutely," he said. "Talk is always cheap obviously at this point but I really liked the winter that we've had with some of the additions we've made that I think are going to be impactful to go along with already the makeup of this team that is of championship caliber and that's what we're here to try and do, try to accomplish and we get to start that tomorrow."

The Yankees re-signed DJ LeMahieu, brought in some veteran arms to bolster both the rotation and the bullpen, everyone appear to be healthy heading into Spring Training and this team is as hungry as ever to be the last club standing this fall.

"Now we get to come together as a team and start trying to lay what we hope is that championship foundation and hopefully this is the year we get to the top of that mountain," Boone said. "We certainly feel like we have a club that's in that mix."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.