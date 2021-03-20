Aaron Boone's Message to Mike Ford, Optioned Yankees: Stay 'Sharp and Ready'

TAMPA — Prior to Friday night's game, the Yankees made a few roster moves.

New York announced the club had optioned first baseman Mike Ford and infielder Thairo Estrada, along with right-handers Albert Abreu and Brooks Kriske, to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

This is the time of year where roster cuts start to occur, shrinking the pool of players eligible to make the Opening Day roster. After all, we're less than two weeks away from the regular season, which begins on April 1.

After New York's 4-1 loss to the Phillies on Friday night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the four players that were demoted.

"Those are always hard conversations, especially guys that have been contributors at the big league level," Boone said in a Zoom call. "Those are guys that you've sent down multiple times in different years so those are hard conversations, but also important to impart on those guys how important everything they do moving forward is. Whether it be at the alternate site, whether when the minor league season starts. You're one little thing away from being thrust into the lineup or on the mound in the big leagues and you got to keep your mind sharp and ready. More importantly, put yourself in a position to be the one we call on. Always tough conversations but part of it."

It wasn't necessarily a surprise to see these four names sent down. Due to the depth across this Yankees' roster, all four of these players were likely going to be on the outside looking in at the end of this month either way.

Ford has the most big-league experience of the bunch, crushing 14 homers across 79 games. Estrada, who can play practically every position on defense, has appeared in 61 games in his young career, hitting .214 with 24 hits in that span.

With DJ LeMahieu's ability to play first base, New York doesn't necessarily need a traditional first baseman like Ford to back up Luke Voit. Tyler Wade offers defensive versatility as well, blocking Estrada from a sure spot at the next level.

Abreu and Kriske both made their big-league debuts a year ago, coming out of the bullpen. Both could work their way to the back of the 'pen down the road, showing their potential and quality stuff during the shortened campaign, but this bullpen is already full entering the season.

As Boone alluded to, an injury or any unforeseen circumstances can happen at any point during a long 162-game season. It's completely possible that any of these four players will get called up throughout the campaign, playing a role on both sides of the ball.

