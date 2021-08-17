Clint Frazier’s Season Is in Jeopardy After Setback on Rehab Assignment

The Yankees got some concerning news regarding outfielder Clint Frazier, whose rehab assignment ended prematurely on Monday.

New York moved Frazier to the 60-day injured list after he exited his game with Double-A Somerset on Sunday. He wasn't “feeling where he needed to be,” per manager Aaron Boone.

Frazier was initially placed on the 10-day injured list on July 2 with vertigo. He's been dealing with symptoms of dizziness and issues with vision ever since, similar symptoms that popped up again this week.

Although Frazier’s exact diagnosis was never disclosed, he went through a number of tests which ruled out any relation to the concussion problems he has dealt with in the past.

“A good decision for him, knowing he wasn’t full-bore ready to go,” said Boone on Monday. “Glad he was able to have the courage to pull the plug on it.”

While the Yankees believed Frazier had gotten past the point of these issues, his rehab assignment lasted only three games before they reemerged.

When asked if Frazier would be able to play again this season, Boone would not commit.

“We’ll see,” Boone said. “Obviously he’s been through a lot and seen a lot of people and a lot of testing and everything. We’ll just try to continue to follow and support him where we can. But as of right now, a little holding pattern. I know he feels well today. We’ll just see.”

As a result, Frazier’s 2021 campaign looks to be in jeopardy with just 44 games left to go in the regular season. Unfortunately, his first year as a full-time starter did not go as planned with a disappointing performance on the field, which has ultimately been derailed by his latest health issues.

In 183 at-bats, Frazier is slashing an anemic .186/.317/.317 with a .634 OPS, five home runs and 15 RBIs this year.

