Joey Gallo Exits Game With Neck Injury

NEW YORK — Just when Joey Gallo started to get hot at the plate, the outfielder was suddenly taken out of Saturday afternoon's game against the Cleveland Indians with neck tightness.

Tyler Wade replaced Gallo in left field as the top of the fourth inning began, raising some eyebrows considering how well Gallo has been playing over the last couple of weeks.

Entering play on Saturday, after two long home runs the night before, Gallo had six long balls over his previous six games with at least one at-bat. That's quite the reversal for a player that was hitting .130 with six homers over his first 35 games with the club

The severity of Gallo's neck injury is currently unknown.

It was pointed out on the YES Network broadcast that Gallo was rubbing his neck and grimacing during Friday night's two-homer performance. Looking closer at the replay during Gallo's first at-bat on Saturday afternoon—a pop fly into foul territory—the slugger seemed to be feeling discomfort in the same area.

With 14 games remaining in the regular season, and a spot in the postseason hanging in the balance, Gallo missing any time would be a huge blow for New York's offense.

In 140 games, counting his time with the Texas Rangers through the first half of the season, Gallo is batting .204/.357/.476 with 37 home runs, 106 walks and 196 strikeouts.

