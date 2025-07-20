Yankees Predicted to Lose Division
It's hard to believe right now, but the New York Yankees had a five-game lead on the AL East at one point this season. That all changed in June, however, when a historic slump saw the Pinstripes drop six games in a row, including a full series against the Boston Red Sox. Things went from bad to worse at the end of the month, when they were swept in a four-game series by the Toronto Blue Jays, who now lead the division.
The season is halfway over, and some are doubtful they'll be able to reclaim the lead. CBS Sports analyst Chris Towers issued one bold take per team ahead of the second half of the season, and for the Blue Jays, he's seeing a division win.
"They've got the surging Red Sox on their heels, and they sit two games back of the Yankees, so I'm not sure how bold this one is," he wrote. "But the Blue Jays suddenly look like one of the deepest lineups in baseball, and I don't think we've even seen close to the best-case scenario from Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero, or Addison Barger. If they can keep Max Scherzer on the mound, the Jays could really take off."
With the trade deadline looming, the Yankees are looking to bolster several positions to take back the AL East and make it back to the World Series.
With Jazz Chisholm Jr. back at second base, they need a more solid glove with some hitting power at third. The bullpen has been struggling to close out games and would also benefit from some stability. Finally, the starting rotation has been plagued by injuries (Luis Gil is just starting a rehab stint and Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt both are out for Tommy John Surgery) and a veteran arm would really help solidify New York defensively.
The Yankees have until the end of the month to make some trades and figure out how to climb back to the top.
