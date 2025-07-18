Yankees in Mix for Pirates All-Star Pitcher
Brian Cashman's quest to upgrade the New York Yankees' starting rotation could take him all the way to ... Pittsburgh. And sorry, but no, it's not for Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Noah Hiles reported that veteran Mitch Keller is in play.
"I learned over the weekend that the Cubs, the first team reportedly interested in the Pirates’ right-hander, view him as a backup option," Hiles wrote. "He isn’t their top priority. But that doesn’t mean his stock has sunk.
"The Mets are still very interested, and are perhaps the front runner for his services. I’m also hearing that the Yankees are now in the mix," Hiles added.
The 29-year-old Keller is just 3-10 this season for the cellar-dwelling Pirates. But he has a healthy 3.48 ERA in 20 starts.
Keller has spent all seven of his big-league seasons in Pittsburgh and made the All-Star team in 2023. That year, he set career highs in wins (13), innings (194 1/3), starts (32) and strikeouts (210).
The Pirates signed Keller to a five-year, $77 million contract extension in February 2024. He won't reach free agency until 2029, so it's possible Pittsburgh will ask for a premium in exchange for a cost-controlled pitcher entering his prime.
The Yankees are working the market for starting pitchers after losing Clarke Schmidt to season-ending Tommy John surgery. The club is still awaiting the return of Luis Gil and Ryan Yarbrough. Don't forget New York is also monitoring the blister situation which is causing problems for ace Max Fried.
There is no bonafide ace on the trade market this year (at least that we know of), so contenders are jockeying for serviceable arms such as Keller.
The Yankees return from the All-Star break on Friday when they open a three-game series against the Braves in Atlanta. After that, New York heads north of the bordrer for another showdown with the Blue Jays. Toronto holds a two-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East.
