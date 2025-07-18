Yankees Have Competition for Diamondbacks Star
The chase is on for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. He continues to be the hottest bat on the trade market and the rumor mill continues to link him to the New York Yankees. But Brian Cashman isn't the only general manager who smells blood in the water.
"Suárez made his second career All-Star team this season, belting 31 home runs with a league-leading 78 RBIs in 95 games," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Thursday. "Arizona has been teetering around the .500 mark for most of the season, their record peaking at 14-9 on April 22. But a 6-12 skid to finish the first half left the Diamondbacks at 47-50, putting them 5 1/2 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot.
"With six teams ahead of them in that race, Arizona could be headed on a seller’s path, and Suárez will be highly coveted by teams including the Yankees, Tigers, Brewers and Mariners," Feinsand added.
The Yankees need a third baseman after sliding Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base and releasing two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu.
Suarez isn't just the best third baseman on the trade market. He's the biggest bat up for grabs ahead of the July 31 deadline. Suarez's 31 home runs are second in the National League, trailing only Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani.
Suarez, 33, is making $15 million this season and will become a free agent after the World Series.
All eyes will be on Suarez's left hand Friday when Arizona hosts the St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago White Sox right-hander Shane Smith drilled Suarez in the eighth inning of Tuesday's All-Star Game. X-rays came back negative. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday Suarez was "relieved" after getting the imaging results.
Teams who miss on Suarez or refuse to meet the Diamondbacks' asking price have less impressive alternatives on the trade market. The list includes Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and Pittsburgh Pirates Gold Glover Ke'Bryan Hayes.
By the way, Hayes' father is former big leaguer Charlie Hayes, who helped the Yankees win the 1996 World Series.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!