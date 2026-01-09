Should Yankees Sign Blue Jays Star, Trade Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

Much has been written about the New York Yankees' quest to re-sign free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.

But the Yankees also have been linked to shortstop Bo Bichette, with the idea of moving the Toronto Blue Jays' home-grown star to second base.

Problem is, the Yankees already have a second baseman, and a pretty good one at that. So what is Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s future in pinstripes?

"The Yankees can’t be ruled out as a destination for Bichette," MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan reports.

Trade Winds

"A recent entrant into the Bichette sweepstakes, New York is reportedly fielding trade inquiries for pending free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr., the team's current starter at second base.

"Dealing Chisholm to address other needs and then signing Bichette to replace him isn't out of the question for the Bronx Bombers," Harrigan notes.

The idea of trading Chisholm and signing Bichette was a topic of conversation recently for NJ.com's Randy Miller and Bob Klapisch.

Bo Knows

"Could the Yankees trade Jazz Chisholm and sign Bo Bichette to play second base? We saw a lot of Bichette over the last seven seasons when he was playing shortstop for the Blue Jays and often killing Yankees pitching," Miller writes.

"I think Bichette could be a great Yankee. He has the talent and personality. He’d also address the Yankees’ big problem of being too left-handed.

"But they’d be losing defense and speed with Bichette in and Chisholm out. Also, they’d probably have to add about $15 million to their 2026 payroll because Bichette probably will average about $25 million in whatever deal he gets and Chisholm is projected to make about $10 million in his walk year to free agency," Miller adds.

All That Jazz

"I love a lot of what Jazz brings the Yankees. He’s very talented, but he’s also a bit of a loose cannon and his cost next winter could be as much or more than Bichette’s now," Miller notes.

"It’s a huge dilemma for the Yankees and I don’t think they’ve made up their minds yet on Chisholm," Klapisch reports.

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws to first in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"I have never felt so strongly in both directions about a player. Chisholm is impulsive. He periodically lacks focus. He’s the kind of player that gets a manager fired on a bad team.

"But on the other hand, he’s an incredible athlete and much stronger than people think," Klapisch adds.

"And in Yankee Stadium, he’s a real threat. He’s the kind of player they do need, and the fact that he’ll be so much cheaper than Bichette for 2026, I think ultimately the Yankees decide to keep him," Klapisch concludes.

Chisholm, 27, was an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner for the Yankees in 2025 after setting career highs with 31 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Bichette, also 27, hit .311 this season, which was second-best in the majors behind Yankees MVP right fielder Aaron Judge. A two-time All-Star, Bichette has led the American League in base hits twice (2021 and 2022).

One way or another, general manager Brian Cashman needs to make a decision here, because Chisholm is slated to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

