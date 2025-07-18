Two Yankees Legends Predict World Series Win
After this year's All-Star Game, New York Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were asked for their World Series predictions. They both picked the Yankees to win it all.
"This really is unfair. Last year I picked the Baltimore Orioles to go to the World Series," Jeter said before turning to former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz. "You picked Boston to go to the World Series, but the reason I picked [the Orioles] is, I was looking forward to the trade deadline, and Baltimore had a stacked minor league system. I thought they were gonna make a move, they didn't do it. So this year I'm going with the New York Yankees. The Yankees are going to beat the [Chicago] Cubs in the World Series."
"I'm going with the Yankees because [general manager Brian] Cashman basically said he's all in, so I expect the Yankees to do something at the trade deadline."
The July 31 trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Yankees have been projected to pick up Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez as one possibility. Cashman also floated a starting pitcher and a reliever as options. Pitching is a weak point for the Yankees' roster, as we find ourselves in the middle of a season plagued by injuries to pitchers.
A-Rod predicted that the team with the most resources, making the biggest moves at the deadline, will have the best shot. He sees another Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series, with a Yankees win in the rematch. He noted that the panel has been making these predictions for ten years now, and feels for the first time that the field is too wide-open to really make a prediction.
For his prediction, Ortiz went with the Sox. Big Papi projected a Red Sox win over the Dodgers in the end because, "we won ten games in a row! Can't get any better than that! We go into the trade deadline, we pick some stuff, get the team better, and all of a sudden, we're in the postseason."
The Yankees were weak in June, and though they began making their way back in July, they find themselves trailing the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. If they throw their money around in the next couple weeks the way Jeter and A-Rod think they will, they might have a rematch on their hands.
