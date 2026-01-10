Yankees Have New Competition for Bo Bichette

The New York Yankees have been making calls after a player who made a name with one of their biggest rivals. Bo Bichette has been a staple of the Toronto Blue Jays' offense since 2019. Now, Bichette could be on his way out to a new team in free agency.

While the Yankees faithful might be hoping to see Bichette in Prinstripes, a new team has emerged as a suitor for the soon-to-be 28 year old.

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb and Ken Rosenthal, Bichette is expected to meet with the Phillies via video call in the coming days. Though Bichette has played shortstop for most of his career, the Phillies would likely slot him in at another infield position with Trea Turner remaining as the Phillies shortstop.

" The Phillies are entering what looks to be a competitive market; Bichette has numerous big-market teams interested. Both the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox want to add an infielder - whether it's Bichette or Alex Bregman," they wrote. "The Los Angeles Dodgers loom as a possible destination for Bichette, viewing him as an option at second base if he is amenable to a lower-term, higher-salary contract structure. The New York Yankees, if they fail to re-sign Cody Bellinger, could emerge as a suitor."

Yankees Linked to Blue Jays Mainstay Bo Bichette

The Yankees have shown interest in Bichette, but are trepidatious that he wouldn't be able to successfully move to another position. Rumors have swirled that the team would deal Jazz Chisholm Jr., who they just agreed to a $10.2 million contract with to avoid arbitration, to make room for Bichette at second base.

New York is certainly looking for more offensive power in 2026. Despite hitting more home runs (274) and RBI (820) than any other team in 2025, the Yankees have a hard time getting on base. As a team, they had a .251 batting average last season, tying for sixth with the Arizona Diamondback and Tampa Bay Rays. A hitter like Bichette could give the Yankees more opportunities to score without over-relying on single run homers.

However, if Bichette were to struggle defensively due to a position change, it would put the team in an odd spot. Either way, it appears their main priority is to re-sign Bellinger before making any other moves. With how much money Bellinger's camp is seeking, that deal may not happen any time soon. By the time Bellinger signs, it could be too late to sign Bichette, whether he's with the Phillies or not.

