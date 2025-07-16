Yankees' Aaron Judge Named King of New York Sports
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is adding another to his long, long list of accolades. The staff of SportsNet New York (SNY) released their list of the best players from the city across all major sports today and Judge took the top spot.
"The captain of the Yankees has overtaken Brunson for the top spot on this list, thanks in large part to his 2024 MVP season — while helping the Yanks make it back to their first World Series since 2009 — and his historic first half of the 2025 season," they wrote. "Judge remains the one constant in the Yankees' lineup and is not only threatening his AL home run record, but is the frontrunner for the MVP award. Judge also has a shot to win the Triple Crown this year, which would make him the first Yankee to do so since Mickey Mantle nearly 70 years ago."
The city of New York is ripe with sporting talent and sports teams. There are nine professional teams across the NFL, MLB, NHL NBA and WNBA, meaning there are more than enough players to choose from. Judge topping the list ahead of the Knicks' 2025 NBA playoff heroes Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns makes the honor even greater for the seven-time All-Star.
Judge was the only Yankees player to make the cut, but not the only MLB star. The Pinstripes' crosstown rival, the New York Mets, had three players make the list: Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso.
While some sports were well represented, there's a noted absence of NHL players. New York's teams, the Rangers and Islanders, had no players appear in the rankings. Both teams are suffering decades-long droughts. The Islanders went on an historic run in the early 80s, winning four Stanley Cups in a row, most recently in 1983. The Rangers shook a long-running curse with their fourth Stanley Cup championship in 1994, but haven't taken home the biggest prize in hockey since.
It's clear that even in a city as massive and filled with talent as New York, the Yankees are a dominant force across all professional sports; and Aaron Judge is sitting pretty at the top.
