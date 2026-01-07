AL Rival Blamed for Yankees’ Slow Offseason

The New York Yankees' offseason has been underwhelming, and fans hope their biggest moves are still in front of them with Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette still in free agency.

When asked why the offseason has been so slow, Scott Boras (who represents Bellinger, among many others) pointed to Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins, implying that Atkins has been setting the pace.

“That’s Ross’ fault,” Boras said, h/t MLB's Keegan Matheson. “It’s very, very difficult to determine when there are going to be ebbs and flows. I’ve had superstars sign in March with Bryce Harper, J.D. Martinez, Manny Machado. It’s not talent related, it’s just how the market flows."

"This year, we saw a dramatic increase in how relievers are pursued. I think the position-player market and the starter market is starting to flow.”

Yankees Falling Behind in AL East?

Boras fueled what Yankee fans have been fearing -- the Blue Jays are calling the shots this offseason after their World Series bid, and they're not showing any sign of letting up.

“Toronto has become something in the league that is not [just] one of the premier franchises, they’ve become a state-of-the-art example,” Boras said. “I send my staff to sports science meetings and I find Blue Jays representatives there all the time."

"They’re at the forefront of so many things: leadership, player training, development. We’re starting to see the culmination of this now, rewarded in standings and competitiveness at the Major League level.”

The Blue Jays were the superior team in 2025, and their offseason so far is concerning for the Yankees. The Blue Jays have landed Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto, Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers so far this offseason, and they are still pursuing Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.

Radically Different Offseasons

The Yankees, of course, have not been nearly as aggressive, making several minor league deals and reuniting with outfielder Trent Grisham in addition to several relief pitcher reunions. The Yankees missed out on the best of the free agent reliever market, and may ultimately make their biggest moves in trade.

Rumors at the MLB winter meetings suggested that Boras may be waiting on Tucker to sign a deal before he makes a final move with Bellinger, and Bellinger is currently the favorite in New York for both the Yankees and the New York Mets. Bellinger is expected to be less expensive, and thrived in Yankee Stadium last year.

The remaining free agents are expected to be impactful when it comes to leading the AL East, and the Yankees aren't looking good so far. The Blue Jays are hungry to stay at the top, and the way they're moving, they might pass us by.

