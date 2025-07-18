MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Linked To Red-Hot Reliever
Will the Minnesota Twins buy or sell ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline? That's what everyone, incuding New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, wants to know.
The Twins (47-49) are in second place in the American League Central, 11 1/2 games behind the first-place Detroit Tigers. But Minnesota is just four games back in the AL Wild Card standings.
If there's a fire sale in Minneapolis, all eyes will be on Twins ace Joe Ryan, who's eighth in the AL with a 2.72 ERA this season. But don't sleep on Minnesota's bullpen.
"Twins lefty reliever Danny Coulombe interests the Mets, and he should interest the Yankees, too," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.
Coloumbe, 35, is enjoying a renaissance season. The southpaw is 1-0 with two saves and an insane 0.68 ERA in 35 appearances. He has 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched this year.
The lefty is in his 11th big-league season. He broke in with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014. The following year he was sold to the Oakland A's.
Coloumbe actually signed with the Yankees in August 2019 but never took the mound for New York, according to Baseball Reference. His first tour with the Twins ran from 2020 to 2022. Coloumbe spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.
He's made 323 career appearances with all but two coming as a reliever and carries a lifetime 3.27 ERA.
Any team trading for Coloumbe would have to look at him as a short-term rental. He's making $3 million this year and will be a free agent following the World Series, according to Spotrac.
