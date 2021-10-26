Yankees Prospect Austin Wells Catching Fire in Arizona Fall League

Yankees prospect Austin Wells is off to a scorching start in the Arizona Fall League.

New York’s No. 6 farmhand, per MLB.com, and 2020 first-round pick is hitting .400 with a 1.220 OPS through seven games and 25 at-bats. While that’s not a large sample by any means, Wells has been one of the most productive players in the AFL, which hosts a number of top prospects annually.

Wells has done a little bit of everything for the Surprise Saguaros, hitting three doubles, one triple and one homer while driving in six. The 22-year-old has scored six times, walked five times and struck out eight times.

Wells’ AFL surge is the latest encouraging sign in his development. The University of Arizona product enjoyed his first professional campaign in 2021 after the 2020 minor league season was canceled. Wells split his time between Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley. He played in 103 total games, slashing .264/.390/.476 with 16 home runs and 76 RBI.

There have been questions about Wells’ future behind the plate since the Yankees drafted him, but the backstop is staying put for now. He didn’t play anywhere else during the minor league season, and he’s continued making defensive adjustments in Arizona.

While his receiving remains a work in progress, Wells’ bat appears to be a non-issue at this early stage of his career.

Wells is not the only Yankee prospect at the AFL. Pitchers Clay Aguilar, Tanner Myatt, Harold Cortijo, Blane Abeyta and Zach Greene, infielder Andres Chaparro, and outfielder Elijah Dunham round out New York’s AFL contingent. Yankees prospects are playing for the Saguaros alongside Nationals, Rangers, Reds and Royals minor leaguers.

The AFL concludes with its championship on Nov. 20.

