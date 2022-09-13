Yankees Promote Prospect Jasson Dominguez to Double-A

Jasson Domínguez is now two stops away from making his MLB debut.

The prospect was promoted by the Yankees from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Domínguez, 19, is ranked by MLB Pipeline as New York's No. 2 prospect, an outfielder with plus tools and a powerful swing from both sides of the plate.

Over 40 games with Hudson Valley, Domínguez was hitting .306/.397/.510 with six home runs, 33 runs scored, 22 RBI and 17 stolen bases. The High-A season came to a close last weekend—Double-A Somerset has one more week of games in their regular season before the playoffs begin.

Factoring in Domínguez's 75 games to begin the year with the Low-A Tampa Tarpons, the switch-hitter is batting .280 (121-for-432) with a .847 OPS and 15 homers this year. Getting a taste of Double-A before the conclusion of this season can go a long way for a 19-year-old, making that transition—and a subsequent jump to Triple-A—easier next year.

With Domínguez's promotion, nine of the Yankees' top 10 prospects are now in Double-A and above. The organization's top-ranked prospect, shortstop Anthony Volpe, is tearing it up in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Oswald Peraza, the club's No. 3 prospect and also a shortstop, is in the big leagues, called up to the Bronx when rosters expanded on September 1.

