Yankees' Key Middle Reliever Dealing With Neck Issue

Joely Rodríguez is managing a "pinch in his neck," something that contributed to his dip in velocity this week.

The Yankees have been far from strangers to the injury bug over the course of the past several seasons.

And although the majority of their roster has been able to remain healthy up until the midway point of spring training, one of their key middle relief pitchers is now dealing with an ailment.

On Thursday, Joely Rodríguez got tagged for five runs on five hits, including two home runs, across 2/3 innings in a spring outing against the Detroit Tigers. Rodríguez, who averaged 94 mph on his fastball in 2021, per Baseball Savant, was hovering around 90 mph.

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes he knows the cause of Rodríguez's dip in velocity.

“He was getting worked on,” Boone said of Rodríguez. “I know he was better today. Oh, yeah, he had a little pinch in his neck, which was probably affecting his pitches and explains maybe some of the velocity.

“He felt better today,” Boone went onto add.

Boone also clarified that Rodriguez’s neck issue did not exist prior to his appearance on Thursday.

The Yankees acquired Rodriguez ahead of the trade deadline last July, as part of the deal that also sent outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers to the Bronx.

Despite posting a 5.93 ERA in 31 appearances with the Rangers, Rodriguez was much better after becoming a Yankee. In 21 games with New York, Rodriguez produced a 2.84 ERA, 154 ERA+ and 8.1 strikeouts per nine out of the bullpen.

As a result, the Yankees re-signed Rodriguez to a one-year, $2 million contract prior to the MLB lockout on December 2.

