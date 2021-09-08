Yankees Could Get This Reliever Back From Injured List This Week

NEW YORK — Yankees right-hander Michael King could return from the injured list this week, manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday afternoon.

King has been sidelined since early July after a weight landed on his finger during a lifting session, an incident Boone initially referred to as a "freak accident." Officially diagnosed as a middle finger contusion, the right-hander was eventually placed on the 60-day injured list.

"He'll have another rehab outing today," Boone said Tuesday. "Hopefully two, two-plus innings, 35-40 pitches and then could potentially be back with us later in the week."

As expected, King took the mound Tuesday night for Triple-A Scranton and was sharp. The 26-year-old threw 41 pitches over three innings, allowing one run while striking out six.

Tuesday night was King's third appearance on his rehab assignment.

Considering New York has lost a few other key contributors to the injured list over the last few days—namely Jonathan Loáisiga—adding a versatile arm like King would be a huge boost.

Through 14 outings this season (six starts), King has posted a 3.72 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 46 hits allowed in 48.1 innings. It's King's length in a variety of roles—only one of King's appearances this season have featured fewer than two innings of work—that would be valuable for the bullpen this late in the year.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.