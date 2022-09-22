Key Yankees Reliever Set to Return From Injured List on Thursday

NEW YORK — Yankees right-hander Scott Effross is expected to return from the injured list on Thursday, per Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Effross, acquired from the Cubs leading up to the trade deadline last month, was placed on the 15-day IL on August 22 with a right shoulder strain.

Before the injury, the sidearm reliever had proven his worth in pinstripes, allowing just three earned runs in his first 8.1 innings pitched with New York. All three of those runs came on one swing as well, a three-run home run in an outing against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Effross has no postseason experience, pitching in his first full season at the big-league level this year, but his numbers certainly insinuate that he can be an impactful contributor down the stretch and into October. After all, that's why the Yankees sent one of their top pitching prospects—Hayden Wesneski—to Chicago in order to acquire him at the deadline.

When you consider the concerns and question marks in the back of the Yankees' bullpen—New York gave up seven runs in relief on Tuesday night, a footnote after their historic comeback in the bottom of the ninth—Effross' presence means even more. There's a case to be made that the righty should pitch in save opportunities, or at least high-leverage spots, once he settles in.

Effross isn't the only Yankees reliever working back from the injured list. Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) completed his rehab assignment, patiently waiting to see how the Yankees approach his return. Others like Miguel Castro (shoulder), Stephen Ridings (shoulder) and Albert Abreu (elbow) are also on the mend.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.