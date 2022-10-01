These Yankees Relievers Are Ready to Return From Injured List

NEW YORK — Yankees relievers Miguel Castro and Albert Abreu are available to return from the injured list, per manager Aaron Boone.

That doesn't mean Castro or Abreu will rejoin the bullpen before the end of the season, though.

Castro hasn't pitched since July 10, his final outing before landing on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. Eventually, the right-hander was moved to the 60-day IL. He recently wrapped up a rehab assignment that consisted of six outings, three with Double-A Somerset and three with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Over 32 appearances before getting hurt, Castro posted a 4.00 ERA with 30 strikeouts (in 27 innings). His ERA on the year was sitting at 3.33 before his last appearance, a game in Fenway Park where he allowed two earned runs (four runs total) to score without recording an out.

Abreu, meanwhile, has been sidelined since August 20 with elbow inflammation. He's posted a 3.24 ERA in 21 games this year (25 total innings). Abreu's rehab assignment featured five outings—one with Double-A and four with Triple-A.

The problem with getting those arms back on the active roster—if the Yankees decide that they want to bring them back—is the logjam of arms competing for a spot on the postseason roster.

Not only are there a slew of quality arms healthy in the Bronx, but reliever Wandy Peralta is working back from a back injury and starter Frankie Montas is set to begin his throwing program from a shoulder injury this weekend.

On Friday, New York did lose Zack Britton to an injury setback while it was revealed that closer Clay Holmes won't pitch again before the postseason begins. Therefore, it's all of a sudden a lot easier to envision a scenario where Castro or Abreu is activated.

Otherwise, it'll be tough for either of these right-handed relievers to put themselves in the conversation for one of those final spots. They'd need to leapfrog pitchers like Aroldis Chapman, Clarke Schmidt and more.

Boone also disclosed on Friday night that right-hander Stephen Ridings will not be an option for the playoffs. Ridings hasn't pitched with the Yankees all year long, recently appearing on a rehab assignment.

