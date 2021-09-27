Aaron Judge 'Not Concerned' After Dislocating Pinky Finger

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge dislocated his pinky finger while sliding into second base against the Boston Red Sox, popping it back into place before staying in the game.

BOSTON — As Aaron Judge slid headfirst into second base on Sunday night, jumping to his feet in celebration, the slugger gave his team a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning with a two-run double.

He also dislocated his left pinky finger on the play.

"He was able to pop it back out and hopefully we're all right moving forward," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said moments after New York's 6-3 victory over the Red Sox.

Judge was visited by several members of the training staff shortly after his go-ahead knock. Boone explained that the delay was a result of the trainers having trouble popping the finger back in place.

The right fielder recalled not feeling any discomfort initially when he first slid into the bag, amped up on adrenaline in such a big moment. As soon as he went to take off his batting gloves, he looked down and saw his finger out of place, realizing he needed some help.

Eventually, play resumed and Judge stayed in the game the rest of the way. He scored on Giancarlo Stanton's two-run blast moments later, playing defense in right field for the final six outs.

"Not too concerned with it," Judge said. "I don't really need it to hit so I think we're going to be in good shape."

Judge's teammates weren't particularly surprised about the toughness that Judge displayed, playing through the injury.

"He's just the tough dude," starter Jordan Montgomery said. "You see him slide in and he gets up like nothing even happened. The adrenaline was pumping so much. He's a dog. So you know he's gonna stay out there."

DJ LeMahieu added that knowing Judge, something like this won't stand between him and playing down the stretch with a postseason spot on the line.

"If he can swing a bat, he'll be out there," LeMahieu said. "Hopefully that's the case and it's not too bad."

With only six games left in the regular season, and the American League Wild Card Game looming after that, Judge missing any time would be a huge blow for New York considering how important the slugger has been to this team all year long.

His eighth-inning double on Sunday night was just the latest heroic contribution from the slugger. Not to mention the fact that Judge has silenced questions about his durability, playing in 142 games this year—that's more than every Yankee except LeMahieu.

Boone was unsure about Judge's status going forward, saying everyone will need to wait and see over the next 24 hours. The good news for the Yankees, however, is that the Bombers are off on Monday, giving Judge—and the rest of his banged up teammates—an extra day of rest before a huge series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

New York will start out on Tuesday in prime position for the penultimate series of the season. New York jumped ahead of Boston on Sunday night, sitting in the top spot in the Wild Card standings.

