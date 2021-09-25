Yankees Set Tone With Complete Victory to Open Huge Series Against Red Sox

On Friday night, everything clicked for the Yankees. The offense jumped in front, the starting pitching was magnificent and the bullpen dominated the rest of the way.

BOSTON — If the Yankees want to make the postseason, and go anywhere in October, it's going to take complete wins with production coming from each position group.

The offense needs to put runs on the board early and often, starting pitchers need to keep opposing lineups at bay and the bullpen can't falter in the late innings.

Opening a massive three-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night, New York took care of business in each of those three categories, cruising to an 8-3 victory.

The Bombers knocked opposing starter Nathan Eovaldi out of the game in the third inning, dropping seven runs on the right-hander that had posted a 2.01 ERA against New York in five previous starts this season.

Giancarlo Stanton paved the way on offense, launching a three-run homer to right-center field off Eovaldi in the third. The designated hitter finished 3-for-5 with four RBI, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres also had three hits and a home run. His solo shot in the seventh, just high enough to bounce off a fan over the wall in center field, pushed New York's lead back to five runs.

Meanwhile, as New York jumped in front in emphatic fashion, ace Gerrit Cole was dealing. Other than a three-run home run off the bat of third baseman Rafael Devers in the sixth, Cole was magnificent.

The right-hander wrapped up his 29th outing of the season with six strikeouts and only five hits allowed, good for his 16th win of the season.

Handing the ball off to the bullpen for the final nine outs, manager Aaron Boone never really needed to break a sweat. Relievers Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta and Chad Green shut the door, extending the bullpen's scoreless-inning streak to 15.2 frames.

Nestor Cortes Jr. will take the mound for the Yankees on Saturday, looking to lead this club to their fifth win in a row. He'll be opposed by Boston's right-hander Nick Pivetta.

