New York Yankees' Slugger Addresses Looming Offseason Club Option
It has been another rough season filled with injuries and underperformance for this New York Yankees' slugger.
That being said, first baseman Anthony Rizzo is nearing a return from the IL and should reclaim his starting job once he rejoins the big-league club.
For Rizzo, there is a lot at stake as the Yankees will have to make a decision on his $17 million club option in the offseason, which includes a $6 million buyout.
The 35-year-old still has a chance to force the Yankees' hand by having a strong September and postseason. While it seems unlikely that the Yankees will pickup his option, they could potentially bring him back on a one-year deal if he is productive down the stretch.
As he progresses on his rehab assignment, Rizzo was asked by a reporter in Somerset on Wednesday if this looming club option is on his mind.
"Obviously I love being a Yankee. There's no place I'd rather be playing than in New York in the Bronx," Rizzo said. "I'm going to go out there and try to be myself.
"When that is all said and done we will see what happens. The joy, the passion, the drive is lit more than ever right now to come back and be myself."
Rizzo suffered a fractured right forearm on June 16 in a game against the Boston Red Sox. He has now missed over two and a half months of action, but could be back with the Yankees by this weekend.
Rookie Ben Rice initially stepped up at first base in Rizzo's absence, but has not seen much playing time as of late and has hit just .116 with a .456 OPS in his last 30 games.
Rizzo was slashing .223/.289/.341 with a .630 OPS and eight home runs in 70 games prior to his injury. The lefty swinger also saw his 2023 campaign derailed due to concussion-like symptoms.
The Yankees are hoping to get vintage Rizzo back to help contribute to their lineup as they push for the AL East crown and a deep postseason run. And Rizzo will be playing for his Yankee future over the next month-plus of action.