Andrew Heaney Buckles Down to Earn First Yankees Win, Saving New York's Bullpen

NEW YORK — Yankees fans were still filing to their seats on Saturday afternoon when left-hander Andrew Heaney gave up a two-run home run in the top of the first.

When the Mariners pushed two more runs across in the second, taking a 4-1 lead, it looked like Heaney was approaching the end of another disastrous outing in pinstripes.

Brought over from the Angels at last week's trade deadline, Heaney allowed four long balls against Baltimore in a blowout loss on Monday.

And yet, just as quickly as Heaney started struggling on Saturday, the southpaw was able to settle into a groove and start to dominate.

Over his next four innings of work, Heaney faced just one over the minimum, breezing through Seattle's lineup. Striking out the side in the top of the sixth, Heaney wrapped up his outing with a total of nine punch outs.

More importantly, after the Yankees used nine different relievers on Friday night in a record-setting bullpen day, Heaney helped eat up innings, the kind of length that manager Aaron Boone and his 'pen were desperately coveting on Saturday.

After five quiet innings from the Yankees' offense, New York put up a four spot in the bottom of the sixth, taking a 5-4 lead and lining up Heaney for his first Yankee victory.

Two more trade deadline additions—Clay Holmes and Joely Rodriguez—bridged the gap from Heaney to the ninth. With Aroldis Chapman headed to the injured list with left elbow inflammation, Jonathan Loaisiga was summoned to get the final three outs, retiring the side in order for his fourth save of the season.

The victory is New York's fifth in a row and their 10th in their last 12 games. Since July 6, the Bombers are now 19-8, the best record in all of Major League Baseball.

