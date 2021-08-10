Yankees' Corey Kluber Set To Begin Rehab Assignment

The Yankees’ injury-riddled rotation could be getting an additional piece back in the coming weeks.

After throwing 42 pitches to live hitters on Saturday, Corey Kluber will be sent out to begin a rehab assignment this week.

Kluber (right shoulder strain), who has not pitched since May 25, is slated to make his first rehab start on Thursday for the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

Although he will need some extensive time to build back up given the fact that he has missed close to three months of action, the 35-year-old is expected to return to the Yankees by early-September, and his latest progression makes this target date a lot more realistic.

Why the Yankees Are Close To Getting A Major Upgrade In Their Rotation

According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Kluber’s last bullpen session was a positive one, however, the right-hander may have been wearing down by the end of it, which is not surprising given how much time he has missed.

Prior to landing on the 10-day injured list on May 27 and being shifted over to the 60-day IL on June 5, Kluber tossed a no-hitter against his former team in the Texas Rangers in his second to last start before going down with the shoulder injury.

In 10 starts this year, Kluber is 4-3 with a 3.04 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. He has also struck out 55 batters in 53.1 innings. This innings-mark is Kluber’s highest total since 2018 when he tossed 215 innings and won 20 games with the Cleveland Indians.

However, he has been plagued by a number of injuries over the course of the last three seasons, and this year was no different after the Yankees signed him in the offseason.

Now, the Yankees’ rotation could be getting Kluber and Luis Severino back soon, which would provide a major boost to a unit that is currently without Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery who are on the COVID-IL, along with Domingo German (shoulder).

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.