Live Updates: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 11

CLEARWATER, Fla. — New York is back in Clearwater, set to take on the Phillies in Game 11 of spring training.

Ace Gerrit Cole is on the mound for the Yankees, but here's the rest of New York's starting lineup:

New York Yankees

Aaron Hicks CF

Luke Voit DH

Jay Bruce RF

Clint Frazier LF

Mike Ford 1B

Kyle Higashioka C

Tyler Wade SS

Thairo Estrada 2B

Andrew Velazquez 3B

Gerrit Cole SP

After last night, where the lineup was basically completely full with starting position players, only Hicks, Voit and Frazier get the start in Clearwater. Bruce and Wade have another opportunity in their battle for an Opening Day roster spot.

Here's the Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup:

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen LF

Rhys Hoskins 1B

Bryce Harper DH

Alec Bohm 3B

Didi Gregorius SS

Jean Segura 2B

Odúbel Herrera CF

Andrew Knapp C

Scott Kingery RF

Cole gets to face a lineup full of big-league hitters, including a handful of stars. The right-hander was supposed to start on March 7, against the Pirates in Bradenton, but rain in the forecast resulted in Cole throwing a live BP instead. He threw 50 pitches against live hitters at New York's Player Development Complex, so expect a similar pitch count on Thursday.

Before we get to in-game updates, with first pitch later this afternoon, here's some related reading from Yankees camp.

