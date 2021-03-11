Live Updates: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 11
CLEARWATER, Fla. — New York is back in Clearwater, set to take on the Phillies in Game 11 of spring training.
Ace Gerrit Cole is on the mound for the Yankees, but here's the rest of New York's starting lineup:
New York Yankees
Aaron Hicks CF
Luke Voit DH
Jay Bruce RF
Clint Frazier LF
Mike Ford 1B
Kyle Higashioka C
Tyler Wade SS
Thairo Estrada 2B
Andrew Velazquez 3B
Gerrit Cole SP
After last night, where the lineup was basically completely full with starting position players, only Hicks, Voit and Frazier get the start in Clearwater. Bruce and Wade have another opportunity in their battle for an Opening Day roster spot.
Here's the Philadelphia Phillies starting lineup:
Philadelphia Phillies
Andrew McCutchen LF
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Bryce Harper DH
Alec Bohm 3B
Didi Gregorius SS
Jean Segura 2B
Odúbel Herrera CF
Andrew Knapp C
Scott Kingery RF
Cole gets to face a lineup full of big-league hitters, including a handful of stars. The right-hander was supposed to start on March 7, against the Pirates in Bradenton, but rain in the forecast resulted in Cole throwing a live BP instead. He threw 50 pitches against live hitters at New York's Player Development Complex, so expect a similar pitch count on Thursday.
Before we get to in-game updates, with first pitch later this afternoon, here's some related reading from Yankees camp.
