Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — Spring Training Game 13
TAMPA — Can you believe we're already through two weeks of spring training games?
The Yankees host the Pittsburgh Pirates for the second time this week at George M. Steinbrenner Field with Corey Kluber on the mound.
Before first pitch, here are the starting lineups and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Luke Voit 1B
Gleyber Torres SS
Gio Urshela 3B
Gary Sánchez C
Brett Gardner LF
Corey Kluber SP
Besides Brett Gardner in left, this is pretty much the kind of lineup we'll be seeing during the regular season. Now that we're a few weeks into games, expect at least two at-bats from each of these starting position players as they ramp up toward Opening Day.
Kluber has been strong in his first few outings. Judging by the workload of Jameson Taillon and Gerrit Cole thus far, three innings (depending on pitch count) would be a safe bet for how long Kluber goes.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Adam Frazier 2B
Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B
Bryan Reynolds CF
Phillip Evans 1B
Anthony Alford LF
Tony Wolters C
Erik González SS
Oneil Cruz DH
Troy Stokes Jr. RF
JT Brubaker SP
Stay tuned right here for live updates once this game gets underway.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Corey Kluber gives up a leadoff double, but has no problem working out of the first frame. He strikes out Ke'Bryan Hayes on a filthy pitch in the dirt and then gets Phillip Evans to bounce into an inning-ending double play.
Yankees get on the board first after Aaron Hicks rips an RBI double to bring home DJ LeMahieu.