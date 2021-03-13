Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates — Spring Training Game 13

TAMPA — Can you believe we're already through two weeks of spring training games?

The Yankees host the Pittsburgh Pirates for the second time this week at George M. Steinbrenner Field with Corey Kluber on the mound.

Before first pitch, here are the starting lineups and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Luke Voit 1B

Gleyber Torres SS

Gio Urshela 3B

Gary Sánchez C

Brett Gardner LF

Corey Kluber SP

Besides Brett Gardner in left, this is pretty much the kind of lineup we'll be seeing during the regular season. Now that we're a few weeks into games, expect at least two at-bats from each of these starting position players as they ramp up toward Opening Day.

Kluber has been strong in his first few outings. Judging by the workload of Jameson Taillon and Gerrit Cole thus far, three innings (depending on pitch count) would be a safe bet for how long Kluber goes.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Adam Frazier 2B

Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B

Bryan Reynolds CF

Phillip Evans 1B

Anthony Alford LF

Tony Wolters C

Erik González SS

Oneil Cruz DH

Troy Stokes Jr. RF

JT Brubaker SP

Stay tuned right here for live updates once this game gets underway. And be sure you're refreshing this page for the most updated version as innings go by.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Corey Kluber gives up a leadoff double, but has no problem working out of the first frame. He strikes out Ke'Bryan Hayes on a filthy pitch in the dirt and then gets Phillip Evans to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

Yankees get on the board first after Aaron Hicks rips an RBI double to bring home DJ LeMahieu.