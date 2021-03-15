NewsSI.com
Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 15

TAMPA — Domingo Germán takes the mound with a lineup full of starting position players as New York hosts the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon.

As we get set for first pitch, in Game 15 of Grapefruit League play, here are the complete starting lineups from both teams along with some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH 

Gleyber Torres SS

Jay Bruce 1B

Gio Urshela 3B

Gary Sánchez C

Brett Gardner LF 

Domingo Germán SP

Other than Clint Frazier and Luke Voit, this is as close to an Opening Day lineup as we've seen all spring! Many of these guys had the day off on Sunday when the team was in Dunedin playing the Blue Jays. In fact, only Jay Bruce is playing back-to-back games.

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen DH

Rhys Hoskins 1B

Didi Gregorius SS

Jean Segura 2B

Odúbel Herrera CF

Scott Kingery LF

C.J. Chatham 3B

Roman Quinn RF

Jeff Mathis C

Chase Anderson P

No Bryce Harper, as we saw last time the Phillies were in town, but still a lineup full of starters. Didi Gregorius is back in Tampa as well. A good test for Germán as he continues to battle for a rotation spot. 

Check back right here after this game gets underway for live updates, some video and all run-scoring moments from this contest at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Domingo Germán allowed a leadoff single, but kept Philadelphia is held scoreless. Germán got Odúbel Herrera swinging to end the first frame. 

Nothing doing for the Yankees in the bottom half as we head to the second!

It was an out, but my goodness did Giancarlo Stanton hit the baseball hard in his first at-bat...

Second inning

Another quick, scoreless frame for Germán. His curveball is really working today.

