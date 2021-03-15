Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 15
TAMPA — Domingo Germán takes the mound with a lineup full of starting position players as New York hosts the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday afternoon.
As we get set for first pitch, in Game 15 of Grapefruit League play, here are the complete starting lineups from both teams along with some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Jay Bruce 1B
Gio Urshela 3B
Gary Sánchez C
Brett Gardner LF
Domingo Germán SP
Other than Clint Frazier and Luke Voit, this is as close to an Opening Day lineup as we've seen all spring! Many of these guys had the day off on Sunday when the team was in Dunedin playing the Blue Jays. In fact, only Jay Bruce is playing back-to-back games.
Philadelphia Phillies
Andrew McCutchen DH
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Didi Gregorius SS
Jean Segura 2B
Odúbel Herrera CF
Scott Kingery LF
C.J. Chatham 3B
Roman Quinn RF
Jeff Mathis C
Chase Anderson P
No Bryce Harper, as we saw last time the Phillies were in town, but still a lineup full of starters. Didi Gregorius is back in Tampa as well. A good test for Germán as he continues to battle for a rotation spot.
RELATED READING:
- Mike Tauchman Isn't Letting Competition For Yankees' Roster Spot Make Himself Go 'Crazy'
- What Miguel Andújar's Latest Injury Means For the Yankees
- What Clint Frazier Is Working on to Prevent Future Collisions With the Outfield Wall
- Luis Severino Looks 'Much Stronger' As Recovery From Tommy John Surgery Continues
Check back right here after this game gets underway for live updates, some video and all run-scoring moments from this contest at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Domingo Germán allowed a leadoff single, but kept Philadelphia is held scoreless. Germán got Odúbel Herrera swinging to end the first frame.
Nothing doing for the Yankees in the bottom half as we head to the second!
It was an out, but my goodness did Giancarlo Stanton hit the baseball hard in his first at-bat...
Second inning
Another quick, scoreless frame for Germán. His curveball is really working today.