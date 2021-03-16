Live Updates: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 16
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Yankees are back in Lakeland, taking on the Tigers for the third time in the last week.
New York has their ace on the mound, taking on a lineup full of starters for Detroit.
Here are Tuesday's starters and some related reading to get you set for first pitch!
New York Yankees
Brett Gardner RF
Luke Voit 1B
Aaron Hicks DH
Clint Frazier LF
Gio Urshela SS (!!)
Derek Dietrich 3B
Mike Tauchman CF
Tyler Wade 2B
Rob Brantly C
Gerrit Cole SP
Kyle Higashioka was scheduled to start behind the plate in this one, but he's been dealing with some side soreness and Aaron Boone decided to give him an extra day just in case. Rob Brantly—who could be the Yankees' third-string catcher early on this year—will catch Cole instead.
Gio Urshela gets the start at shortstop, something we could see this year as New York looks for versatile options to back up Gleyber Torres. Urshela, of course, typically plays third base but other than Tyler Wade (who starts at second this afternoon), no other realistic bench options play shortstop.
Detroit Tigers
Akil Baddoo RF
Isaac Paredes 3B
Willi Castro SS
Miguel Cabrera DH
Jonathan Schoop 2B
Renato Núñez 1B
Nike Goodrum CF
Jacoby Jones LF
Grayson Greiner C
Michael Fulmer SP
Remember when Michael Fulmer was one of the game's highest ranked prospects?
Should be exciting to watch Gerrit Cole take on Miguel Cabrera as well.
RELATED READING:
- Luis Severino Details Next Steps in Recovery From Tommy John Surgery
- Domingo Germán Is Staying Humble Despite Pitching Past Expectations This Spring
- Mike Tauchman Isn't Letting Competition For Yankees' Roster Spot Make Himself Go 'Crazy'
- What Miguel Andújar's Latest Injury Means For the Yankees
Stay tuned right here for live updates, analysis and some video once we get started here in Lakeland. Don't think this game is televised so we'll be posting updates and video as much as possible!