Live Updates: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 16

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Yankees are back in Lakeland, taking on the Tigers for the third time in the last week.

New York has their ace on the mound, taking on a lineup full of starters for Detroit.

Here are Tuesday's starters and some related reading to get you set for first pitch!

New York Yankees

Brett Gardner RF

Luke Voit 1B

Aaron Hicks DH

Clint Frazier LF

Gio Urshela SS (!!)

Derek Dietrich 3B

Mike Tauchman CF

Tyler Wade 2B

Rob Brantly C

Gerrit Cole SP

Kyle Higashioka was scheduled to start behind the plate in this one, but he's been dealing with some side soreness and Aaron Boone decided to give him an extra day just in case. Rob Brantly—who could be the Yankees' third-string catcher early on this year—will catch Cole instead.

Gio Urshela gets the start at shortstop, something we could see this year as New York looks for versatile options to back up Gleyber Torres. Urshela, of course, typically plays third base but other than Tyler Wade (who starts at second this afternoon), no other realistic bench options play shortstop.

Detroit Tigers

Akil Baddoo RF

Isaac Paredes 3B

Willi Castro SS

Miguel Cabrera DH

Jonathan Schoop 2B

Renato Núñez 1B

Nike Goodrum CF

Jacoby Jones LF

Grayson Greiner C

Michael Fulmer SP

Remember when Michael Fulmer was one of the game's highest ranked prospects?

Should be exciting to watch Gerrit Cole take on Miguel Cabrera as well.

Stay tuned right here for live updates, analysis and some video once we get started here in Lakeland. Don't think this game is televised so we'll be posting updates and video as much as possible!