Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 18
TAMPA — Fresh from an off day, the Yankees are back at George M. Steinbrenner Field taking on the Philadelphia Phillies under the lights.
With first pitch right around the corner, here are Friday night's starting lineups, starting pitchers and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Luke Voit 1B
Gleyber Torres SS
Gio Urshela 3B
Gary Sánchez C
Brett Gardner LF
Deivi García SP
This is as close as we've seen New York's lineup get to what we'll see on Opening Day next month. The only exception here is Clint Frazier not playing in left. Frazier played two games in a row before Thursday's off day.
Deivi García continues his battle for a rotation spot this spring (with right-hander Domingo Germán), taking on a talented Phillies offense.
Philadelphia Phillies
Andrew McCutchen LF
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Bryce Harper RF
Jean Segura 2B
Odúbel Herrera CF
Andrew Knapp C
Matt Joyce DH
Luke Williams 3B
Ronald Torreyes SS
Old friend Ronald Torreyes gets the start for Joe Girardi's bunch while Didi Gregorius doesn't make the trip over from Clearwater. Last time these two teams played, on Monday, the Yankees won 4-2. New York and Philadelphia have already faced off four other times this spring.
PREGAME NEWS:
Before the game, the Yankees announced the club had optioned right-hander Albert Abreu, infielder Thairo Estrada, first baseman Mike Ford and right-hander Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
When this game gets started, check back right here for live updates and video! This game isn't on television from George M. Steinbrenner Field so, as always, we'll do our best to get you footage of notable moments and all the run-scoring plays.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Deivi García struggles putting hitters away, walking three of the first four batters he faced. With the bases loaded, the right-hander got a pop up and finished the inning with a strikeout looking to end the frame unscathed.
Second inning
Nothing doing for New York on offense yet. Giancarlo Stanton walked this inning, but no hits off Ivan Nova just yet.
Third inning
Deivi García's night is over after three innings. He walked four batters and struck out two, throwing 56 pitches. Command wasn't there tonight, but he showed once again that composure to work around jams on the mound.
Aroldis Chapman is now in for García to start the fourth.