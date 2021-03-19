Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 18

TAMPA — Fresh from an off day, the Yankees are back at George M. Steinbrenner Field taking on the Philadelphia Phillies under the lights.

With first pitch right around the corner, here are Friday night's starting lineups, starting pitchers and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Luke Voit 1B

Gleyber Torres SS

Gio Urshela 3B

Gary Sánchez C

Brett Gardner LF

Deivi García SP

This is as close as we've seen New York's lineup get to what we'll see on Opening Day next month. The only exception here is Clint Frazier not playing in left. Frazier played two games in a row before Thursday's off day.

Deivi García continues his battle for a rotation spot this spring (with right-hander Domingo Germán), taking on a talented Phillies offense.

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen LF

Rhys Hoskins 1B

Bryce Harper RF

Jean Segura 2B

Odúbel Herrera CF

Andrew Knapp C

Matt Joyce DH

Luke Williams 3B

Ronald Torreyes SS

Old friend Ronald Torreyes gets the start for Joe Girardi's bunch while Didi Gregorius doesn't make the trip over from Clearwater. Last time these two teams played, on Monday, the Yankees won 4-2. New York and Philadelphia have already faced off four other times this spring.

PREGAME NEWS:

Before the game, the Yankees announced the club had optioned right-hander Albert Abreu, infielder Thairo Estrada, first baseman Mike Ford and right-hander Brooks Kriske to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

When this game gets started, check back right here for live updates and video! This game isn't on television from George M. Steinbrenner Field so, as always, we'll do our best to get you footage of notable moments and all the run-scoring plays.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Deivi García struggles putting hitters away, walking three of the first four batters he faced. With the bases loaded, the right-hander got a pop up and finished the inning with a strikeout looking to end the frame unscathed.

Second inning

Nothing doing for New York on offense yet. Giancarlo Stanton walked this inning, but no hits off Ivan Nova just yet.

Third inning

Deivi García's night is over after three innings. He walked four batters and struck out two, throwing 56 pitches. Command wasn't there tonight, but he showed once again that composure to work around jams on the mound.

Aroldis Chapman is now in for García to start the fourth.