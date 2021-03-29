Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 28

TAMPA — One last exhibition game before the Yankees head north for Opening Day.

New York will host the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field Monday afternoon, one final tune-up as Grapefruit League play comes to a close.

To get you set for first pitch, here are the starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Gleyber Torres SS

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gio Urshela 3B

Jay Bruce 1B

Clint Frazier RF

Gary Sánchez C

Brett Gardner LF

Domingo Germán SP

Germán won the fifth spot in the Yankees' starting rotation with a magnificent spring and he'll look to build with one more strong outing before he starts Game 3 of the season next weekend.

This is as close to the complete starting lineup that we've seen ... except there's no Aaron Judge. Brett Gardner gets the start in his place. Don't think this is a reason to panic. Judge was listed on New York's workout schedule to take batting practice Monday morning. He's probably just resting up before Opening Day, but we'll continue to monitor the situation.

Detroit Tigers

Victor Reyes RF

Daz Cameron CF

Jeimer Candelario 3B

Miguel Cabrera 1B

Jonathan Schoop DH

Harold Castro SS

Wilson Ramos C

Isaac Paredes 2B

Akil Baddoo LF

José Ureña SP

New York has gone 14-11 up to this point with two ties.

First pitch has been pushed back just a bit, to 1:15 p.m. ET. The tarp was on the field earlier for some rain in the area, but the field is being manicured for the game as we speak.