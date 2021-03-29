Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 28
TAMPA — One last exhibition game before the Yankees head north for Opening Day.
New York will host the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field Monday afternoon, one final tune-up as Grapefruit League play comes to a close.
To get you set for first pitch, here are the starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Gleyber Torres SS
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gio Urshela 3B
Jay Bruce 1B
Clint Frazier RF
Gary Sánchez C
Brett Gardner LF
Domingo Germán SP
Germán won the fifth spot in the Yankees' starting rotation with a magnificent spring and he'll look to build with one more strong outing before he starts Game 3 of the season next weekend.
This is as close to the complete starting lineup that we've seen ... except there's no Aaron Judge. Brett Gardner gets the start in his place. Don't think this is a reason to panic. Judge was listed on New York's workout schedule to take batting practice Monday morning. He's probably just resting up before Opening Day, but we'll continue to monitor the situation.
Detroit Tigers
Victor Reyes RF
Daz Cameron CF
Jeimer Candelario 3B
Miguel Cabrera 1B
Jonathan Schoop DH
Harold Castro SS
Wilson Ramos C
Isaac Paredes 2B
Akil Baddoo LF
José Ureña SP
New York has gone 14-11 up to this point with two ties.
RELATED READING:
- Yankees' Mike Tauchman Exits Spring Training Game Early After Fouling Pitch Off Right Calf
- Yankees Reveal Order of Starting Rotation to Start Regular Season
- Jay Bruce Is Eager to Take Advantage of Starting Opportunity With Yankees
Check back right here once this game gets underway for some live updates, scoring plays, a little video and more. And be sure to follow @MaxTGoodman on Twitter as well for all kinds of coverage as we draw closer to the regular season!
LIVE UPDATES
First pitch has been pushed back just a bit, to 1:15 p.m. ET. The tarp was on the field earlier for some rain in the area, but the field is being manicured for the game as we speak.