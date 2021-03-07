Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 8

TAMPA — Another day, another spring training exhibition game for the Yankees.

New York hosts the Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Sunday afternoon, looking to get some revenge after falling 15-0 to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Here are Sunday's starting lineups and some related reading to get you set for first pitch.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Luke Voit 1B

Gleyber Torres SS

Gary Sánchez C

Miguel Andújar 3B

Brett Gardner LF

Jordan Montgomery SP

Besides Andújar and Gardner, this is quite possibly what we'll see on Opening Day for the Yankees. Gio Urshela and Clint Frazier would be in there as well, if everyone is healthy. Andújar is battling for a roster spot while Montgomery makes his second start of the spring.

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen LF

Didi Gregorius SS

Bryce Harper DH

Jean Segura 2B

Andrew Knapp C

Brad Miller 1B

Matt Joyce RF

Roman Quinn CF

Ronald Torreyes 3B

Zack Wheeler SP

New York will face former Bombers Didi Gregorius and Ronald Torreyes while former MVP Bryce Harper gets some at-bats in as well.

