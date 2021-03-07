Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 8
TAMPA — Another day, another spring training exhibition game for the Yankees.
New York hosts the Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Sunday afternoon, looking to get some revenge after falling 15-0 to Philadelphia on Thursday.
Here are Sunday's starting lineups and some related reading to get you set for first pitch.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Luke Voit 1B
Gleyber Torres SS
Gary Sánchez C
Miguel Andújar 3B
Brett Gardner LF
Jordan Montgomery SP
Besides Andújar and Gardner, this is quite possibly what we'll see on Opening Day for the Yankees. Gio Urshela and Clint Frazier would be in there as well, if everyone is healthy. Andújar is battling for a roster spot while Montgomery makes his second start of the spring.
Philadelphia Phillies
Andrew McCutchen LF
Didi Gregorius SS
Bryce Harper DH
Jean Segura 2B
Andrew Knapp C
Brad Miller 1B
Matt Joyce RF
Roman Quinn CF
Ronald Torreyes 3B
Zack Wheeler SP
New York will face former Bombers Didi Gregorius and Ronald Torreyes while former MVP Bryce Harper gets some at-bats in as well.
