Should the Yankees Remove Aroldis Chapman From Closer Role?

Aroldis Chapman’s days as the Yankees’ closer could be numbered.

The Yankees are off to a blistering hot start to the 2022 season, despite the woes of Chapman. And although the Bronx Bombers can afford to be patient with their longtime closer, they will soon be making a change if his issues on the mound persist.

After producing 12 straight scoreless appearances to open the year, Chapman has now allowed a run in four straight relief outings. And the left-handed closer’s initial scoreless streak did not come without turbulence, as other members of the Yankees’ bullpen have been forced to bail him out several times already this season.

While Chapman has yet to blow a save in 2022, going 9-for-9 thus far, it’s difficult to rely on him given how shaky he has looked. The 34-year-old has allowed the most base-runners of any Yankees’ reliever, posting a 1.46 WHIP and nine walks across 13.2 innings.

Saturday’s loss, albeit not a save situation, saw Chapman unable to hold a tie game in the ninth inning, as the White Sox walked it off against him. And if the lefty cannot figure things out soon, he could be replaced by a more reliable option such as Clay Holmes, who has a 0.44 ERA and 0.74 WHIP in 19 appearances this season.

Chapman is a free agent after the season, while Holmes is under cheap control for two more seasons. Hard-throwing righty Jonathan Loaisiga seemed like the perfect successor to Chapman following a strong 2021 campaign, but the 27-year-old is off to a rough start this year with a 5.52 ERA in 15 appearances. It now looks like Holmes is next in-line to earn a ninth-inning role with the Yankees. Chapman’s performance will determine whether this occurs this season or next.

The writing appears to be on the wall for Chapman, who also tossed 18 straight scoreless appearances last year, before enduring a rough stretch. The Yankees are fortunate that they do not have to move on from him as of this date, but if they’re going to remain a top contender in the American League, Chapman either turns it around or loses his job.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.