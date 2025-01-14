'Swiss Army Knife' All-Star Infielder Called Ideal Trade Fit For Yankees
The New York Yankees' reported pursuits of another infielder this offseason have been well-documented at this point.
It's not secret that free agents such as Brendan Rodgers and Paul DeJong have been listed as potential fits for New York to fill their second base void. However, the Yankees aren't limited to free agents. They could also try to work a trade — ideally, one that would involve Marcus Stroman — that would bring another infielder to the Bronx.
And in a January 14 article, The New York Post's Joel Sherman cooked up a potential trade proposal between the Yankees and Minnesota Twins that would bring a seemingly excellent infield fit to New York.
"Oswald Peraza, Marcus Stroman and Will Warren to the Twins for Willi Castro and Christian Vazquez," Sherman wrote as a hypothetical trade proposal.
He later added, "Castro is a Swiss Army knife, a switch-hitter who has played every position except first and catcher. That he can play second and third capably is most vital to the Yankees. For example, his presence would allow the Yankees to move Jazz Chisholm to second and see if DJ LeMahieu has anything left to offer at third base. If he does — let’s say that is perhaps a 10 percent chance — then Castro and Oswaldo Cabrera give Aaron Boone switch-hitting chess pieces with some speed to deploy in a variety of ways. If LeMahieu no longer is a starting player, Castro can step in at third or move to second with Chisholm manning third — depending on how the Yanks view who is best where.
"Castro is a better hitter from the left side than the right side, which has its benefits overall for the Yankees, but particularly in Yankee Stadium," Sherman added. "He was an All-Star last season and is in his prime, not turning 28 until April."
Castro and the Twins recently settled on a $6.4 million deal for 2025 to avoid arbitration. But that could still make him available to the Yankees via trade.