These Ex-Yankees Were Non-Tendered Before Friday's Deadline

While the Yankees chose not to non-tender any arbitration-eligible players before Friday's deadline, a few other former Yankees hit the open market.

First baseman Luke Voit was non-tendered by the Nationals while the Cubs parted ways with pitching prospect Alexander Vizcaíno.

Voit, who spent four seasons with the Yankees before he was dealt to San Diego during spring training, was part of the Juan Soto trade. After landing in Washington—one of six players traded from the Padres to the Nationals—Voit hit .228/.295/.381 with nine home runs in 53 games. He doesn't factor into Washington's rebuilding future, so the Nationals cut ties, allowing the slugger to enter free agency.

Vizcaíno was traded from the Yankees to the Cubs in the Anthony Rizzo deal. The right-hander was New York's No. 8 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, back in 2020.

He didn't pan out with the Cubs, though. Vizcaíno posted a 5.27 ERA with High-A in the Cubs system after the trade in 2021. He didn't pitch at all in 2022, landing on the team's restricted list after failing to report to spring training. The other player sent from the Bronx to the North Side in the Rizzo deal was outfielder Kevin Alcantara, Chicago's No. 3 prospect. Alcantara was recently added to the Cubs' 40-man roster.

Each MLB team had until 8 p.m. ET on Friday to decide if they wanted to tender contracts to their arbitration-eligible players. New York agreed to terms on one-year contracts with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and reliever Lou Trivino.

For a complete list of players who were non-tendered on Friday, including Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers and Dominic Smith of the Mets, click here.

