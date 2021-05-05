WATCH: Yankees Fans Bombard Houston Astros With Boos at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — It didn't take long for Yankees fans to let the visiting Astros hear them in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

As Houston was warming up before the game, and throughout the first few innings, the crowd at Yankee Stadium absolutely bombarded members of the Astros with boos and different chants, demonstrating their disdain to the organization convicted of stealing signs in 2017.

It began as Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman took batting practice prior to first pitch.

Moments after fans began arriving at the ballpark, just under two hours before first pitch, the crowd let those three key players hear it each time they stepped in the cage to hit.

When the Astros' starting lineup was introduced, those boos reached another level.

Then, fans in the Bronx proceeded to roar louder than they have all season as those three aforementioned players stepped up to the plate. Chants ranged from "F*** Altuve" to "F*** the Astros," lasting for minutes at a time.

Bregman quieted the crowd briefly with his first-inning home run, but Yankees fans responded by erupting when Giancarlo Stanton hit a homer of his own in the bottom of the inning.

