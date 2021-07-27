Why José Ramírez Is Unlikely For Yankees at Trade Deadline

The Yankees are getting close to the point of no return after their latest soul-crushing loss to the Boston Red Sox.

After losing three out of four games at Fenway Park over the weekend, New York is now 51-47 and 9.5 games back in the AL East. They have a slim chance at a Wild Card spot as well, as they are 3.5 games back of the Oakland Athletics, but they are going to need to act fast in the form of acquiring some impact players before Friday’s trade deadline if they hope to make the postseason this year.

That said, one name who the Yankees have had their eye on, Cleveland’s All-Star third baseman José Ramírez, seems unlikely at this point.

According to MLB Insider Jon Morosi, Cleveland is not currently engaging in any active trade talks for Ramírez. And if they were to trade him, it would cost a substantial haul of top prospects given the fact that he is under control for two more years.

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends José Ramírez to Yankees in Deal Including Gleyber Torres

The Yankees don’t have enough attractive prospects in their farm system that it would take to acquire Ramírez. Although the 28-year-old’s switch-hitting bat would be a perfect fit in the Yankees’ right-handed hitting lineup, he is less of a fit on defense, since Gio Urshela mans the hot corner in the Bronx.

Ramírez made the All-Star team for the third time in his career this season and entering play on Monday is slashing .252/.342/.511 with an .854 OPS to go along with 20 home runs and 57 RBIs. While Cleveland is now 8.5 games back in the AL Central and five games back of a Wild Card spot, they appear to be content with holding onto Ramírez.

Like Francisco Lindor, Cleveland likely does not have the bandwidth to extend Ramírez long-term. But for now, they don’t plan on trading him this year, and the Yankees will have to look elsewhere for help.

