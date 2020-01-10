Grab your calendars, Yankee fans.

Major League Baseball announced the game times for all 30 clubs on Wednesday, so let's run through some significant first pitch times stretching from Opening Day to Game 162.

One quick note before we get started: all the times listed from here on out are in Eastern Standard Time.

New York's season kicks off at 3:05 p.m. in Baltimore on March 26. The Yanks won't play their first night game until the fourth game of the season -- on March 30 -- a 7:05 p.m. first pitch under the dome in St. Petersburg against the Rays.

As for the club's home opener, the Bombers will take the field in the Bronx for the first time in 2020 at approximately 1:05 p.m. against the visiting Blue Jays. The home opener, April 2, marks ace Gerrit Cole's first appearance in pinstripes -- granted, he may not take the field at Yankee Stadium until April 7, if he starts on Opening Day and pitches every fifth day after that.

After a quick West Coast road trip in mid-April, and a visit from the Cincinnati Reds from April 17-19 in the Bombers' first taste of interleague play, New York has an irresistible slate of rivalry games in the month of May.

In their first series against the Red Sox in 2020, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Two days later, New York and Boston will be featured on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball with a start time of 7:09 p.m.

One week later, it's another familiar foe. The Yankees take on the Astros at Minute Maid Park starting on Friday, May 15. First pitch for Game 1 of that series is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Again, the Bombers will appear on Sunday Night Baseball -- on Sunday May 17 -- in a 2019 ALCS rematch in Houston. That game gets underway at 7:09 p.m.

Next, the Yankees take a visit to Milwaukee to face Christian Yelich and the Brewers. On May 19, the first game of the series begins at 7:40 p.m. while the first pitch of the team's second game in the Cream City will be thrown a tad later, at 8:10 p.m.

The Yankees travel to Los Angeles to face Mike Trout and newly acquired third baseman Anthony Rendon at the very end of May -- luckily these West Coast night games won't fall on a school night, so you can stay up late. On Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30, first pitch is scheduled for 10:07 p.m. Sunday's ballgame will begin at 4:07 p.m. -- a one o'clock start time in California.

In their first trip to Boston in 2020, New York has three consecutive primetime starts at Fenway Park from June 12-14. Then, from June 18-20, a three-game set with the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis -- a rematch of the 2019 ALDS. Games on the June 18 and 19 start at 8:10 p.m. with a 2:10 p.m. first pitch on that Sunday at Target Field.

Two exciting interleague matchups with the Cubs and Cardinals take place at the end of June and in mid-July respectively. First pitch in all three games against Chicago, at Yankee Stadium, will be just after 7:00 p.m. from June 26-28. In St. Louis, Friday night's game -- July 17 -- will begin at 8:15 p.m., while the series' second and third games are back at a normal time of 7:15 p.m. and 7:09 pm. respectively.

The Yankees and White Sox will make history in August, playing in the first Major League game in the state of Iowa. First pitch at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 13.

For the final month and a half of the regular season, following the series with the White Sox, 10 of the Yanks' final 12 series are against fellow members of the AL East. That means no late games -- the latest a first pitch will be past August 13 is 7:10 p.m.

The final game of the season is scheduled to begin at 3:05 p.m. on September 27 in the Bronx, with Tampa Bay in town.

All times are subject to change by Major League Baseball and can always end up being slightly behind schedule for a variety of reasons. The Yankees will certainly be a hot commodity for national networks hoping to flex Bronx Bombers' games into primetime slots, so stay tuned for that as the 2020 regular season progresses.

As of Friday, Opening Day is just 76 days away. Which series this season are you most excited for?

