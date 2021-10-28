Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo Recognized for Defense

The Yankees were by no means a strong defensive club in 2021, but two of their outfielders flashed enough individual leather to be recognized on Thursday.

Aaron Judge took home the 2021 Fielding Bible Award for right field, while Joey Gallo was named a Gold Glove finalist at the same position. Gallo spent most of his time in left field after the Yankees acquired him from the Rangers, but he played 83 games in right for Texas. Both teams were listed on Gallo’s nomination, with Boston’s Hunter Renfroe and Houston’s Kyle Tucker being the other finalists.

While not as well known as the Gold Glove Award, the Fielding Bible Award is given to the best defensive player at each position each year. There is also a winner for utility man. The accolade, now in its 16th season, considers “statistical analysis, the eye test, and any other factors” a panel of experts wishes to include.

Judge actually edged Gallo out for the award, the first of his career. His arm helped him earn it, as his five Outfield Arm Runs Saved tied for second most by a right fielder. Judge also totaled eight assists and 11 DRS in right field. He spent some time in center as well.

Judge is the second Yankee to win a Fielding Bible Award, joining Brett Gardner.

Gallo, meanwhile, finished the year with 14 assists and 14 DRS between the two corner outfield positions. He spent 92 games in right field and 51 games in left.

Gold Glove winners will be announced on Nov. 7.

