Aaron Judge Whiffs in Final Opportunity to Hit 62nd Home Run at Yankee Stadium

If Aaron Judge is going to hit his record-setting 62nd home run of the season, it won't be at Yankee Stadium.

The slugger went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk in the Yankees' final home game of the year on Sunday afternoon, Judge's final opportunity to go deep in the Bronx in 2022. New York also lost 3-1 to the Orioles, dropping to 97-61 on the year.

Fans at Yankee Stadium were spotted streaming toward the exits after Judge's final at-bat of the game, a strikeout on a foul tip in the bottom of the seventh against Orioles right-hander Bryan Baker. Judge was in the hole as catcher Jose Trevino struck out to the end the game in the bottom of the ninth.

"Obviously that would have been amazing, but it's really hard to hit home run," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game. "A lot of things have to sync up for even the greatest of the great to go deep. So obviously would have been great here but we move on."

Judge had struck out in his first and second plate appearances of the game as well, watching a slider in the zone in the first inning and swinging through a curveball in the second. The slugger worked a full count in each of his three strikeouts.

After punching out twice against starter Kyle Bradish, Judge walked in the fifth inning.

Judge hit his 61st home run of the year on Wednesday night in Toronto, tying Roger Maris for the most long balls in a single season in American League and franchise history. He had three games against Baltimore to pass Maris and set the new record at home, but ended up staying in the yard, going 1-for-7 with six strikeouts and five walks. Judge actually was homerless in each of the final eight home games of the regular season. He crushed his 60th homer of the year on September 20 against the Pirates.

Even if he didn't smack 62 in pinstripes, Judge still has four more games left to make history. New York travels to Texas for four games in three days against the Rangers to wrap up the regular season.

It's unclear if Judge will play in all four games, four meaningless contests when it comes to postseason positioning. New York has a doubleheader on Tuesday.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.