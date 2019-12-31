The 2010s: New York Yankees All-Decade Team

YankeeMaven
When the Yankees received their 2009 World Series rings -- prior to the first pitch of the 2010 home opener -- the future of the franchise was as bright as can be.

It was April 13, 2010. The crowd at Yankee Stadium erupted over and over as each member of the 2009 championship roster was announced. Hideki Matsui, the reigning World Series MVP and member of the visiting Los Angeles Angels, was mobbed by his teammates after he was given his ring and a rousing ovation to culminate the ceremony.

It was New York's 27th title, ending an eight-year drought extending back to 2000 -- a cold spell that, for Yankee fans, felt like an eternity. The championship-winning roster remained intact in 2010 -- all major pieces returned, poised to defend their title. Skipper Joe Girardi even changed his uniform number to 28 that offseason -- a sign of what was to come for this talented ball club.

Fast forward now to the final days of 2019. Ten seasons have come and gone and the New York Yankees, despite lofty expectations and aspirations, have failed to return to the Fall Classic. Rather than a return to the dominance of the final decade of the last century, the 2010s turned out to be the first decade since the 1910s that the Bronx Bombers did not appear in a World Series.

A disappointing circumstance for the most storied franchise in baseball history and yet most fanbases would have embraced the last ten years with open arms. 

New York won 921 games in the 2010s, with 84-plus victories each season. They made the postseason all but two times, losing in the American League Championship Series on four different occasions.

Individually, the Yankees churned out outstanding performances. A Yankee appeared in the All-Star Game 45 times -- there were league leaders, MVP and CY Young Award vote-getters and future Hall of Famers  that wore pinstripes in the 2010s.

So, before we look ahead at the next decade in the Bronx, take a moment to review the Yankees' best from the 2010s. 

New York Yankees All-Decade Team

Before we get to who made the cut, here's a brief description of the criteria and rubric of this list. Instead of just picking the best at each position, we at Yankee Maven went a step further -- the following features the best season at each respective position over the last ten seasons (a starting lineup alongside a pitching staff of five starters, a closer and four relievers).

In other words, it's the 2010-2019 All-Yankees First Team.

As you scroll, you'll find an in-depth breakdown at each position, highlighting the toughest selections and noteworthy statistical outputs from each spot on the field. All data from here on out is drawn from Baseball Reference, with a dash of Statcast as well. 

One more quick note: in order to be eligible, the representative from each year at each respective position had to have led the team in games played at that specific position. No matter how good that certain player was, if they didn't lead the team in games played at that position, you won't find them on this list. 

So, let's get to it! Introducing the Yankees 2010s All-Decade Team:

Name
Position
Year

Gary Sanchez

C

2017

Mark Teixeira

1B

2010

Robinson Cano

2B

2012

Derek Jeter

SS

2012

Alex Rodriguez

3B

2010

Brett Gardner

LF

2010

Curtis Granderson

CF

2011

Aaron Judge

RF

2017

Giancarlo Stanton

DH

2018

Over half this lineup came from the first three years of the decade, while the years 2013-2016 earned no such representation. Now, what about the pitching staff?

Name
Position
Year

CC Sabathia

SP

2011

CC Sabathia

SP

2010

Luis Severino

SP

2017

Masahiro Tanaka

SP

2016

Luis Severino

SP

2018

Mariano Rivera

C

2011

Dellin Betances

RP

2015

David Robertson

RP

2011

Dellin Betances

RP

2014

Chad Green

RP

2017

CC Sabathia was unquestionably the starter of the decade for the Yanks, with two incredible seasons to start the decade as the ace of New York's staff. In the bullpen, unanimous Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera had the best season as a closer, while Dellin Betances dominated the mid-2010s in relief.

Now that you've seen who made this exclusive first team, let's break it down -- starting with who was behind the dish...

Catcher

Team leaders in games played at catcher:

Year
Name
Total Games Played
Games Played at C
WAR
BA
OBP
SLG
HR
RBI

2019 *

Gary Sanchez

106

90

3.1

.232

.316

.525

34

77

2018

Gary Sanchez

89

76

1.1

.186

.291

.406

18

53

2017 *

Gary Sanchez

122

104

4.1

.278

.345

.531

33

90

2016

Brian McCann

130

92

.9

.242

.335

.413

20

58

2015

Brian McCann

135

126

2.6

.232

.320

.437

26

94

2014

Brian McCann

140

108

1.8

.232

.286

.406

23

75

2013

Chris Stewart

109

108

0.0

.211

.293

.272

4

25

2012

Russell Martin

133

128

1.8

.211

.311

.403

21

53

2011 *

Russell Martin

125

125

2.4

.237

.324

.408

18

65

2010

Francisco Cervelli

93

90

.9

.271

.359

.335

0

38

NOTE: Bolded name is the representative on the All-Decade Team at his respective position. Numbers in bold indicate single-season highs of the 2010s. An asterisk next to the year indicates an All-Star Game appearance.

Just one season after finishing second in the American League Rookie of the Year Award race in 2016, Sanchez had the Yankees' best single season at catcher of the decade.

In 2017, Sanchez was 20th in baseball with an average exit velocity of 91.2 mph (19 spots behind one of his teammates who you'll be hearing about shortly...). His strong performance that year wasn't just with his bat -- Sanchez's average pop time (1.93) and arm strength on "max effort throws" (87.8 mph) were both top three among all big-league catchers. 

Sanchez's health is constantly a topic of conversation -- as the Yankees prepare to use backup Kyle Higashioka in an expanded role in 2020 -- but looking back at the durability of former Yankee catchers Russell Martin and Brian McCann puts it into perspective. Combining two seasons of Martin and three with McCann behind the plate, New York had an average of 116 games played by their starting catchers. In three seasons with Sanchez as the everyday backstop, he's averaged just 90 games (and Sanchez, 27, is younger than both Martin and McCann were when they were churning out 100-plus games played).

Gary Sanchez with David Robertson
Backstop Gary Sanchez alongside fellow member of the 2010s Yankees All-Decade Team, David RobertsonAdam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Also, you're probably thinking: where's Jorge Posada? Posada was the first member of the Core Fore to retire (in 2011) and was outplayed at catcher by Francisco Cervelli by just seven games in 2010 -- therefore he wasn't eligible as a catcher (even if he played almost 30 more games overall and had a better WAR). You'll see him at designated hitter in a bit.

Interestingly enough, Austin Romine played the most games at catcher among Yankee backstops in the 2010s. Romine, who agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers during the Winter Meetings, played in 333 games at catcher from 2011-2019 -- McCann was close behind with 326 total games. Sanchez played in 306 and led all catchers with a total of 11.4 WAR. 

First Base

Team leaders in games played at first base:

Year
Name
Total Games Played
Games Played at 1B
WAR
BA
OBP
SLG
HR
RBI

2019

Luke Voit

118

83

1.9

.263

.378

.464

21

62

2018

Greg Bird

82

74

-0.6

.199

.286

.386

11

38

2017

Chris Carter

62

56

-0.7

.201

.284

.370

8

26

2016

Mark Teixeira

116

110

-0.6

.204

.292

.362

15

44

2015 *

Mark Teixeira

111

108

3.7

.255

.357

.548

31

79

2014

Mark Teixeira

123

117

1.0

.216

.313

.398

22

62

2013

Lyle Overbay

142

130

0.3

.240

.295

.393

14

59

2012

Mark Teixeira

123

119

3.8

.251

.332

.475

24

84

2011

Mark Teixeira

156

147

3.4

.248

.341

.494

39

111

2010

Mark Teixeira

158

149

4.1

.256

.365

.481

33

108

It wasn't a matter of who, it was which Mark Teixeira season at first base would make the All-Decade Team. It ended up being a tough decision, but a Gold Glove Award and AL-best 113 runs scored in 2010 tipped the scales.

Teixeira's durability was a constant throughout the 2010s -- that is, except for a lost season in 2013 in which Lyle Overbay and Mark Reynolds played more games at first base than Tex. Teixeira led all Yankees first basemen with a total of 15.2 WAR in the decade over 764 games played.

It's worth noting, despite several wonderful seasons in the 2010s, Teixeira's best year as a Bronx Bomber was in 2009. The switch-hitter finished second in AL MVP Award votes, won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger, while crushing 39 home runs and driving in 122 runs. Besides a slight resurgence in 2015, when he made his third and final All-Star Game appearance, it was a steady decline for Teixeira from 2009 on.

As for the future, chances of Greg Bird being the franchise first baseman have since flown away as he was designated for assignment in November. Luke Voit had the best season by someone not named Mark Teixeira in the 2010s, slashing .263/.378/.464. We'll see if he can keep up the good work with a new jersey number in 2020, after he switched to No. 59 -- freeing up No. 45 for Gerrit Cole.

Second Base

Team leaders in games played at second base:

Year
Name
Total Games Played
Games Played at 2B
WAR
BA
OBP
SLG
HR
RBI

2019 *

DJ LeMahieu

145

75

6.0

.327

.375

.518

26

102

2018 *

Gleyber Torres

123

109

2.9

.271

.340

.480

24

77

2017 *

Starlin Castro

112

109

2.0

.300

.338

.454

16

63

2016

Starlin Castro

151

150

1.3

.270

.300

.433

21

70

2015

Stephen Drew

131

123

0.3

.201

.271

.381

17

44

2014

Brian Roberts

91

91

1.4

.237

.300

.360

5

21

2013 *

Robinson Cano

160

153

7.8

.314

.383

.516

27

107

2012 *

Robinson Cano

161

154

8.4

.313

.379

.550

33

94

2011 *

Robinson Cano

159

157

5.8

.302

349

.533

28

118

2010 *

Robinson Cano

160

158

8.1

.319

.381

.534

29

109

Seven All-Star Games and five top-ten MVP Award seasons -- second base may very well be the Yankees best position from this decade. 

Robinson Cano was terrific from 2010-2013, but his performance in 2012 was a step above the rest. Cano set career highs in practically every offensive statistic -- 82 extra base hits and an OPS of .929 in 2012 remain the best of his 15-year career. His 8.4 WAR, tops in his time in the big leagues, was the best single-season WAR for a New York Yankee in the 2010s.

Cano played a grand total of 612 games at second over those four seasons, accumulating 30.1 wins above replacement. Gleyber Torres, in 174 games at the position, has a 6.8 WAR.

Moving on from Cano's tenure in the Bronx, it took only three years to return to a plus-two WAR season. Starlin Castro had his best year in 2017 before a 21-year-old Torres was given the keys to the ignition in 2018 (when he finished third in the AL ROY race). If it wasn't for the sneaky signing of DJ LeMahieu, who was unstoppable at three positions in 2019, Torres would be the second baseman of the future in pinstripes. 

Judging by their collective production these last two seasons, watching Torres and LeMahieu play up the middle for the next few years should be a treat.

Shortstop

Team leaders in games played at shortstop:

Year
Name
Total Games Played
Games Played at SS
WAR
BA
OBP
SLG
HR
RBI

2019

Didi Gregorius

82

80

0.6

.238

.276

.441

16

61

2018

Didi Gregorius

134

132

4.2

.268

.335

.494

27

86

2017

Didi Gregorius

136

135

3.7

.287

.318

.478

25

87

2016

Didi Gregorius

153

153

2.2

.276

.304

.447

20

70

2015

Didi Gregorius

155

155

3.1

.265

.318

.370

9

56

2014 *

Derek Jeter

145

130

0.2

.256

.304

.313

4

50

2013

Eduardo Nunez

90

75

1.5

.260

.307

372

3

28

2012 *

Derek Jeter

159

135

2.2

.316

.362

.429

15

58

2011 *

Derek Jeter

131

122

1.4

.297

.355

.388

6

61

2010 *

Derek Jeter

157

151

1.7

.270

.340

.370

10

67

Choosing between Didi Gregorius (2018) and Derek Jeter (2012) was the toughest decision to make of all positions for this exercise. While Didi had more thump, Jeter was more durable. Although Gregorius had the best single-season WAR of any Yankee shortstop that year, we gave the edge to The Captain, as he led the Majors in hits (216) while posting a .316 batting average.

Looking back, passing the baton from Jeter to Gregorius over this decade truthfully couldn't have gone smoother -- and the stats shown above are proof. Gregorius filled shoes that were impossible to fill, all the while winning over the Yankee faithful with his performance between the lines and presence off the field. 

For the generations of Yankee fans that witnessed Jeter's 20 years in pinstripes, it's odd to comprehend, but Gregorius played more games than Jeter in the 2010s. Gregorius, in 655 games, had a 13.9 WAR while Jeter, in 551 contests, had a 4.8 WAR -- along with four All-Star appearances. 

Derek Jeter Monument Park
Derek Jeter alongside several former teammates during his monument park plaque ceremonyAdam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Now, with Gregorius signing with the Phillies on a one-year deal this offseason, could the 2020s belong exclusively to Torres at shortstop? 

Third Base

Team leaders in games played at third base: 

Year
Name
Total Games Played
Games Played at 3B
WAR
BA
OBP
SLG
HR
RBI

2019

Gio Urshela 

132

123

3.4

.314

.355

.534

21

74

2018

Miguel Andujar

149

136

2.2

.297

.328

.527

27

92

2017

Chase Headley

147

86

1.8

.273

.352

.406

12

61

2016

Chase Headley

140

140

2.6

.253

.331

.385

14

51

2015

Chase Headley

156

155

0.9

.259

.324

.369

11

62

2014

Yangervis Solarte

75

66

1.0

.254

.337

.381

6

31

2013

Jayson Nix

87

41

0.8

.236

.308

.311

3

24

2012

Alex Rodriguez

122

81

2.2

.272

.353

.430

18

57

2011 *

Alex Rodriguez

99

89

4.0

.276

.362

.461

16

62

2010 *

Alex Rodriguez

137

124

4.2

.270

.341

.506

30

125

Can you believe Chase Headley played the most games at third base this decade? 

Headley was the perfect stop gap to get New York from Alex Rodriguez to the eventual debut of Miguel Andujar. Then, along came Gio Urshela -- filling in at the hot corner due to injuries -- and his performance in 2019 drew legitimate consideration for the best season of the decade by a third baseman.

Urshela's .314 batting average was tops among all third baseman by almost 20 points -- his expected batting average (xBA: accumulating the expected outcomes of each batted ball with actual strikeouts, walks and hit by pitches, according to Statcast) was .294, tied for 21st in the big leagues. 

Alex Rodriguez, however, gets the nod for his 2010 campaign, in which the slugger mashed 30 homers and made his 13th All-Star Game. 

As for wins above replacement totals, Rodriguez (12.4) blew Headley (7.4) away in fewer games played at the position. Assuming Andujar can return healthy in 2020, and replicate his 2018 performance (when he came in second in the AL ROY race) while Urshela continues to produce, New York's has a surplus of talented third baseman for the next several years. 

Left Field

Team leaders in games played in left field:

Year
Name
Total Games Played
Games Played at LF
WAR
BA
OBP
SLG
HR
RBI

2019

Mike Tauchman

87

59

3.6

.277

.361

.504

13

47

2018

Brett Gardner

140

107

2.8

.236

.322

.368

12

45

2017

Brett Gardner

151

122

4.9

.264

.350

.428

21

63

2016

Brett Gardner

148

147

3.4

.261

.351

.362

7

41

2015 *

Brett Gardner

151

119

3.2

.259

.343

.399

16

66

2014

Brett Gardner

148

126

3.9

.256

.327

.422

17

58

2013

Vernon Wells

130

73

-0.2

.233

.282

.349

11

50

2012

Raul Ibanez

130

80

0.5

.240

.308

.453

19

62

2011

Brett Gardner

159

149

4.1

.259

.345

.369

7

36

2010

Brett Gardner

150

123

7.4

.277

.383

.379

5

47

Let's all take a moment to recognize the consistency and durability of Brett Gardner -- the longest-tenured member of the Yankees.

2010 was his best year of the decade, and the best among all left fielders, as he set a career high in WAR (7.4) to go along with 47 stolen bases (two short of his career mark in 2011, which led the American League). The 12-year veteran had a strong slash line of .277/.383/.379 in the decade's first season.

Speaking of slash lines, Mike Tauchman gave Gardy a run for his money in 2019. Tauchman tied his teammate's 2010 batting average while setting an all-decade-high slugging percentage (.505) among left fielders. In 2019, Tauchman played just 59 games in left, while Cameron Maybin and Gardner each contributed close to 50 games there as well. With Aaron Hicks out for the majority of 2020 recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Maybin on the free-agent market, it's safe to say Tauchman will be seeing significant playing time there again this coming season.

Or, could Clint Frazier finally get more innings? Could Giancarlo Stanton see playing time in the field rather than strictly at bats? Only time will tell.

Center Field

Team leaders in games played in center field:

Year
Name
Total Games Played
Games Played in CF
WAR
BA
OBP
SLG
HR
RBI

2019

Brett Gardner

141

98

4.0

.251

.325

.503

28

74

2018

Aaron Hicks

137

131

4.7

.248

.366

.467

27

79

2017

Jacoby Ellsbury

112

97

1.7

.264

.348

.402

7

39

2016

Jacoby Ellsbury

148

148

2.8

.263

.330

.374

9

56

2015

Jacoby Ellsbury

111

110

1.8

.257

.318

.345

7

33

2014

Jacoby Ellsbury

149

141

3.6

.271

.328

.419

16

70

2013

Brett Gardner

145

138

4.3

.273

.344

.416

8

52

2012 *

Curtis Granderson

160

157

3.3

.232

.319

.492

43

106

2011 *

Curtis Granderson

156

155

6.1

.262

.364

.552

41

119

2010

Curtis Granderson

136

134

4.4

.247

.324

.468

24

67

The Grandy Man Can!

2011 isn't just the best single-season performance by a Yankee center fielder of the decade, but it's arguably Curtis Granderson's best season of his 16-year career.

Granderson finished fourth in the race for AL MVP, leading the league in RBI (119) and all of baseball in runs scored (136 -- a career high). His 41 homers in 2011 were the third-most by any Bronx Bomber in the 2010s -- he then proceeded to hit 43 long balls in 2012, the second-highest home run total of the decade.

That being said, and brace yourself Yankee fans, it was Jacoby Ellsbury who led the team in games played in center field. His 496 games played from 2014-2017 was 25 more than Granderson and 74 higher than Gardner.

The Ellsbury Era has already come to a close, as he was released by the club in November, but imagine if he wasn't hurt these last two years. Could he have contended with Granderson's production in 2011? That was certainly the intention when he signed his seven-year, $153 million contract...

Yankees fans also witnessed the potential of Aaron Hicks. Again, he'll be sidelined for the vast majority of 2020 as he rehabs from elbow surgery, but his performance in 2018 (featuring the most games played he's had thus far with New York) featured the second-best WAR by a center fielder in the 2010s. Certainly something to build upon over the next few years as Gardner's career begins to wrap up.

Sanchez and Judge with Gardner
Brett Gardner, a constant through the entire 2010s, alongside the dynamic duo of Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez in the 2017 ALCSTroy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Right Field

Team leaders in games played in right field:

Year
Name
Total Games Played
Games Played in RF
WAR
BA
OBP
SLG
HR
RBI

2019

Aaron Judge

102

92

5.4

.272

.381

.540

27

55

2018 *

Aaron Judge

112

90

5.5

.278

.392

.528

27

67

2017 *

Aaron Judge

155

141

8.1

.284

.422

.627

52

114

2016

Aaron Hicks

123

86

-0.3

.217

.281

.336

11

33

2015

Carlos Beltran

133

123

0.8

.276

.337

.471

19

67

2014

Ichiro Suzuki

143

119

0.9

.284

.324

.340

1

22

2013

Ichiro Suzuki

150

123

1.7

.262

.297

.342

7

35

2012

Nick Swisher

148

109

4.0

.272

.364

.473

24

93

2011

Nick Swisher

150

141

2.2

.260

.374

.449

23

85

2010 *

Nick Swisher

150

134

3.8

.288

.359

.511

29

89

By now you already knew Aaron Judge had an incredible, historic rookie season in 2017, but this chart should give you a better idea of just how memorable it was. 

Judge came five batting-average percentage points away from a clean sweep of every category on this criteria. And yes, he won the AL Rookie of the Year while finishing second in the AL MVP race. Mix that in with the (at the time) record for homers as a rookie (52), an American League best in runs and walks (128 and 127 respectively) and it's the easy choice for best season by a right fielder of the decade.

According to Statcast, Judge was the best in all of baseball in 2017 with 87 barrels (a clip of 12.8 percent barrels per plate appearance) and an average exit velocity of 94.9 mph. He was also the best in the game in average exit velocity the following two seasons as well (94.7 in 2018 and 95.9 in 2019).

Judge's 8.1 WAR is tied for the second-best wins above replacement tally of the 2010s. Since then, Judge has yet to play over 100 games. Imagine what he's capable of if he can stay healthy and play a full season...

As it's been with close to every position, right field was a story of transition. Moving on from Nick Swisher, who led the Yanks in games played in right with 384, it took some vets to bridge the gap to Judge. Two All-Star Game appearances, 18.6 total WAR and a close call in the 2019 playoffs, Judge is poised to do some serious damage in the 2020s.

Designated Hitter

Team leaders in games played as designated hitter:

Year
Name
Total Games Played
Games Played at DH
WAR
BA
OBP
SLG
HR
RBI

2019

Luke Voit

118

34

1.9

.263

.378

.464

21

62

2018

Giancarlo Stanton

158

86

4.0

.266

.343

.509

38

100

2017

Matt Holliday

105

90

0.0

.231

.316

.432

19

64

2016

Alex Rodriguez

65

57

-1.2

.200

.247

.351

9

31

2015

Alex Rodriguez

151

136

2.9

.250

.356

.486

33

86

2014

Carlos Beltran

109

76

-0.1

.233

.301

.402

15

49

2013

Travis Hafner

82

72

-0.1

.202

.301

.378

12

37

2012

Alex Rodriguez

122

38

2.2

.272

.353

.403

18

57

2011

Jorge Posada

115

90

-0.4

.235

.315

.398

14

44

2010

Marcus Thames

82

41

0.5

.288

.350

.491

12

33

Over the past ten seasons, there were only three with full-time designated hitters. That's why this list is more eclectic than any other in this entire breakdown. A-Rod in 2015, one year before his retirement, played 136 games at DH -- almost 40 more games than any other individual spent in a single season at the position. 

In 2010, seven players spent a double-digit amount of games at designated hitter -- Marcus Thames led the way with 41 while Lance Berkman, Nick Johnson and Juan Miranda accounted for close to 70 contests. 

Moving forward, it's a safe bet to assume Giancarlo Stanton will be used typically as a designated hitter -- by keeping him off the field, except when he's hitting, he'll be out of harms way and ideally avoiding injury.

In 2018, Stanton showed off why the Yankees took on his contract when they traded for him in 2017. He sent 38 balls into the bleachers, while driving in 100 runs. He'll be a threat to dominate this list in the 2020s.

Starting Pitchers

Rather than listing the best starter from each season, here's a look at the starting rotation of the decade -- with some honorable mentions (those not in bold):

Year
Name
Record
Games Started
ERA
Innings Pitched
Strikeouts
WHIP
WAR

2011 *

CC Sabathia

19-8

33

3.00

237.1

230

1.226

6.4

2010 *

CC Sabathia

21-7

34

3.18

237.2

197

1.191

4.8

2017 *

Luis Severino

14-6

31

2.98

193.1

230

1.040

5.3

2016

Masahiro Tanaka

14-4

31

3.07

199.2

165

1.077

5.2

2018 *

Luis Severino

19-8

32

3.39

191.1

220

1.145

4.8

2012

Hiroki Kuroda

16-11

33

3.32

219.2

167

1.165

5.3

2019

James Paxton

15-6

29

3.82

150.2

186

1.281

2.2

2014 *

Masahiro Tanaka

13-5

20

2.77

136.1

141

1.056

3.1

No hurler won a Cy Young in pinstripes this decade, but several names on this list came pretty close with exceptional individual seasons on the mound.

CC Sabathia in 2010 -- the ace of this All-Decade rotation -- had a performance worthy of a third-place finish in the CY Young Award race, leading all of baseball with 21 victories. The following year -- in the second best season of the decade by a starting pitcher -- the southpaw finished fourth in CY Young Award votes while posting the highest single-season WAR total for a Yankee starting pitcher in the 2010s (6.4). Luis Severino also finished third on a CY Young Award ballot, for his breakout season in 2017 -- his sub-three ERA was impressive as he approached 200 innings pitched, paired with an imposing 10.7 strikeout-per-nine rate.

Masahiro Tanaka also received CY Young Award votes -- in 2016, he ended up seventh after posting the decade's third-highest single-season wins above replacement total (5.2).

Sabathia, unsurprisingly, led the way with 1688.1 innings pitched from 2010-2019 -- Tanaka was second, barely eclipsing the 1,000 inning mark, while Ivan Nova (729), Hiroki Kuroda (620) and Phil Hughes (558) round out the top-five starters based upon innings pitched. Andy Pettitte and Michael Pineda also pitched a substantial amount (509 IP and 389.2 IP respectively) in a Yankee uniform this decade.

Looking back on the 2010s, the expensive contracts that were necessary to reel in CC and Tanaka were evidently worth the price of admission. The same thought process went into signing Cole this winter, in what appears to be a perfect match thus far. How many seasons will the Yanks' newest ace have in the 2020s worthy of the next installment of the All-Decade Team?

Relievers

Rather than listing the best relief pitcher from each season, here's a look at the best season by a closer, along with the top-four relief performances of the decade -- with some honorable mentions (those not in bold):

Year
Name
Record
Saves
Games
Innings Pitched
ERA
Strikeouts
K/9
WHIP
WAR

2011 *

Mariano Rivera

1-2

44

64

61.1

1.91

60

8.9

.897

2.9

2013 *

Mariano Rivera

6-2

44

64

64

2.11

54

7.6

1.047

2.4

2012

Rafael Soriano

2-1

42

69

67.2

2.26

69

9.2

1.167

2.6

2018 *

Aroldis Chapman

3-0

32

55

51.1

2.45

93

16.5

1.052

1.7

2015 *

Dellin Betances

6-4

9

74

84

1.50

131

14

1.012

4.0

2011 *

David Robertson

4-0

1

70

66.2

1.08

100

13.5

1.125

3.7

2014 *

Dellin Betances

5-0

1

70

90

1.40

135

13.5

.778

3.6

2017

Chad Green

5-0

0

40

69

1.83

103

13.4

.739

2.7

2016 *

Andrew Miller (dealt to CLE at Trade Deadline)

6-1

9

44

45.1

1.39

77

15.3

.772

2.3

2018

Dellin Betances

4-6

4

66

66.2

2.70

115

15.5

1.050

1.7

If there was one position in the 2010s that provided consistent dominance, it's relief pitching. 

Mariano Rivera started off the decade -- besides Rafael Soriano's 2012 season filling in due to Rivera's knee injury -- with multiple 44 save seasons (credit to Soriano for closing out 42 games in the future Hall of Famer's absence).

Next, David Robertson had a chance to take over the closer role, after 66.2 near-unhittable innings of relief in 2011 -- Robertson saved 39 games in 2014, before signing with the White Sox in the offseason. 

From 2014-2018, Dellin Betances was arguably the best reliever in all of baseball -- not only did he appear in four consecutive All-Star Games, but the New York City native is the first reliever in baseball history to have 100 or more strikeouts in five consecutive seasons (2014–2018). His 4.0 WAR in 2015, the best non-closer single season by a reliever on our list, was the best wins above replacement total of the decade for a bullpen arm.

That being said, in part because Robertson returned to the Yankees for the bulk of 2017-2018, it was Robertson that finished the decade with the highest WAR in the 'pen (12.5 -- Betances wrapped up his time in pinstripes with an 11.6 WAR from 2011-2019).

Betances and Chapman
Dellin Betances and Arodis Chapman -- arguably the most dominant pair of bullpen arms of the decadeButch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Aroldis Chapman has been tremendous at the tail end of New York's bullpen over the last two years and after opting in on his contract, he's poised to carry that success into the earl 2020s. According to Statcast, his sinker was the fastest pitch (100.9 mph average velocity) in baseball in 2018, and the second-fastest pitch in the game this past season (100.1).

Some of the strikeout-per-nine numbers are particularly spectacular -- each season, at least one reliever had a K/9 in the double digits and in most cases, there was more than one. 

Here's a few other names that didn't make the list but pitched substantial innings over the decade: Boone Logan (256 G), Adam Warren (246 G), Chasen Shreve (180 G), Joba Chamberlain (167 G), and Shawn Kelley (116 G).

New York Yankees All-Decade Team

Phew, that was a lot of information ... did you make it this far?

The Yankees entered the 2010s knowing transition was imminent. From the Core Four -- alongside Teixeira, Cano and Rodriguez -- New York needed a few years to pave the way  to where this team is today. Roaring into the 2020s with the likes of Judge, Sanchez, Torres, Severino (and of course, Cole) -- who are all under 30-years-old -- the Yankee faithful can expect quite a few more stellar individual performances in the next decade.

The priority, however, will be to bring as title back to the Bronx. Do you think they have the roster to end the decade-long drought?

To keep up with all of Yankee Maven's coverage, click the "follow" button at the top righthand corner of this page. For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman

