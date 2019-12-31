The 2010s: New York Yankees All-Decade Team

When the Yankees received their 2009 World Series rings -- prior to the first pitch of the 2010 home opener -- the future of the franchise was as bright as can be.

It was April 13, 2010. The crowd at Yankee Stadium erupted over and over as each member of the 2009 championship roster was announced. Hideki Matsui, the reigning World Series MVP and member of the visiting Los Angeles Angels, was mobbed by his teammates after he was given his ring and a rousing ovation to culminate the ceremony.

It was New York's 27th title, ending an eight-year drought extending back to 2000 -- a cold spell that, for Yankee fans, felt like an eternity. The championship-winning roster remained intact in 2010 -- all major pieces returned, poised to defend their title. Skipper Joe Girardi even changed his uniform number to 28 that offseason -- a sign of what was to come for this talented ball club.

Fast forward now to the final days of 2019. Ten seasons have come and gone and the New York Yankees, despite lofty expectations and aspirations, have failed to return to the Fall Classic. Rather than a return to the dominance of the final decade of the last century, the 2010s turned out to be the first decade since the 1910s that the Bronx Bombers did not appear in a World Series.

A disappointing circumstance for the most storied franchise in baseball history and yet most fanbases would have embraced the last ten years with open arms.

New York won 921 games in the 2010s, with 84-plus victories each season. They made the postseason all but two times, losing in the American League Championship Series on four different occasions.

Individually, the Yankees churned out outstanding performances. A Yankee appeared in the All-Star Game 45 times -- there were league leaders, MVP and CY Young Award vote-getters and future Hall of Famers that wore pinstripes in the 2010s.

So, before we look ahead at the next decade in the Bronx, take a moment to review the Yankees' best from the 2010s.

New York Yankees All-Decade Team

Before we get to who made the cut, here's a brief description of the criteria and rubric of this list. Instead of just picking the best at each position, we at Yankee Maven went a step further -- the following features the best season at each respective position over the last ten seasons (a starting lineup alongside a pitching staff of five starters, a closer and four relievers).

In other words, it's the 2010-2019 All-Yankees First Team.

As you scroll, you'll find an in-depth breakdown at each position, highlighting the toughest selections and noteworthy statistical outputs from each spot on the field. All data from here on out is drawn from Baseball Reference, with a dash of Statcast as well.

One more quick note: in order to be eligible, the representative from each year at each respective position had to have led the team in games played at that specific position. No matter how good that certain player was, if they didn't lead the team in games played at that position, you won't find them on this list.

So, let's get to it! Introducing the Yankees 2010s All-Decade Team:

Name Position Year Gary Sanchez C 2017 Mark Teixeira 1B 2010 Robinson Cano 2B 2012 Derek Jeter SS 2012 Alex Rodriguez 3B 2010 Brett Gardner LF 2010 Curtis Granderson CF 2011 Aaron Judge RF 2017 Giancarlo Stanton DH 2018

Over half this lineup came from the first three years of the decade, while the years 2013-2016 earned no such representation. Now, what about the pitching staff?

Name Position Year CC Sabathia SP 2011 CC Sabathia SP 2010 Luis Severino SP 2017 Masahiro Tanaka SP 2016 Luis Severino SP 2018 Mariano Rivera C 2011 Dellin Betances RP 2015 David Robertson RP 2011 Dellin Betances RP 2014 Chad Green RP 2017

CC Sabathia was unquestionably the starter of the decade for the Yanks, with two incredible seasons to start the decade as the ace of New York's staff. In the bullpen, unanimous Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera had the best season as a closer, while Dellin Betances dominated the mid-2010s in relief.

Now that you've seen who made this exclusive first team, let's break it down -- starting with who was behind the dish...

Catcher

Team leaders in games played at catcher:

Year Name Total Games Played Games Played at C WAR BA OBP SLG HR RBI 2019 * Gary Sanchez 106 90 3.1 .232 .316 .525 34 77 2018 Gary Sanchez 89 76 1.1 .186 .291 .406 18 53 2017 * Gary Sanchez 122 104 4.1 .278 .345 .531 33 90 2016 Brian McCann 130 92 .9 .242 .335 .413 20 58 2015 Brian McCann 135 126 2.6 .232 .320 .437 26 94 2014 Brian McCann 140 108 1.8 .232 .286 .406 23 75 2013 Chris Stewart 109 108 0.0 .211 .293 .272 4 25 2012 Russell Martin 133 128 1.8 .211 .311 .403 21 53 2011 * Russell Martin 125 125 2.4 .237 .324 .408 18 65 2010 Francisco Cervelli 93 90 .9 .271 .359 .335 0 38

NOTE: Bolded name is the representative on the All-Decade Team at his respective position. Numbers in bold indicate single-season highs of the 2010s. An asterisk next to the year indicates an All-Star Game appearance.

Just one season after finishing second in the American League Rookie of the Year Award race in 2016, Sanchez had the Yankees' best single season at catcher of the decade.

In 2017, Sanchez was 20th in baseball with an average exit velocity of 91.2 mph (19 spots behind one of his teammates who you'll be hearing about shortly...). His strong performance that year wasn't just with his bat -- Sanchez's average pop time (1.93) and arm strength on "max effort throws" (87.8 mph) were both top three among all big-league catchers.

Sanchez's health is constantly a topic of conversation -- as the Yankees prepare to use backup Kyle Higashioka in an expanded role in 2020 -- but looking back at the durability of former Yankee catchers Russell Martin and Brian McCann puts it into perspective. Combining two seasons of Martin and three with McCann behind the plate, New York had an average of 116 games played by their starting catchers. In three seasons with Sanchez as the everyday backstop, he's averaged just 90 games (and Sanchez, 27, is younger than both Martin and McCann were when they were churning out 100-plus games played).

Backstop Gary Sanchez alongside fellow member of the 2010s Yankees All-Decade Team, David Robertson Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Also, you're probably thinking: where's Jorge Posada? Posada was the first member of the Core Fore to retire (in 2011) and was outplayed at catcher by Francisco Cervelli by just seven games in 2010 -- therefore he wasn't eligible as a catcher (even if he played almost 30 more games overall and had a better WAR). You'll see him at designated hitter in a bit.

Interestingly enough, Austin Romine played the most games at catcher among Yankee backstops in the 2010s. Romine, who agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers during the Winter Meetings, played in 333 games at catcher from 2011-2019 -- McCann was close behind with 326 total games. Sanchez played in 306 and led all catchers with a total of 11.4 WAR.

First Base

Team leaders in games played at first base:

Year Name Total Games Played Games Played at 1B WAR BA OBP SLG HR RBI 2019 Luke Voit 118 83 1.9 .263 .378 .464 21 62 2018 Greg Bird 82 74 -0.6 .199 .286 .386 11 38 2017 Chris Carter 62 56 -0.7 .201 .284 .370 8 26 2016 Mark Teixeira 116 110 -0.6 .204 .292 .362 15 44 2015 * Mark Teixeira 111 108 3.7 .255 .357 .548 31 79 2014 Mark Teixeira 123 117 1.0 .216 .313 .398 22 62 2013 Lyle Overbay 142 130 0.3 .240 .295 .393 14 59 2012 Mark Teixeira 123 119 3.8 .251 .332 .475 24 84 2011 Mark Teixeira 156 147 3.4 .248 .341 .494 39 111 2010 Mark Teixeira 158 149 4.1 .256 .365 .481 33 108

It wasn't a matter of who, it was which Mark Teixeira season at first base would make the All-Decade Team. It ended up being a tough decision, but a Gold Glove Award and AL-best 113 runs scored in 2010 tipped the scales.

Teixeira's durability was a constant throughout the 2010s -- that is, except for a lost season in 2013 in which Lyle Overbay and Mark Reynolds played more games at first base than Tex. Teixeira led all Yankees first basemen with a total of 15.2 WAR in the decade over 764 games played.

It's worth noting, despite several wonderful seasons in the 2010s, Teixeira's best year as a Bronx Bomber was in 2009. The switch-hitter finished second in AL MVP Award votes, won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger, while crushing 39 home runs and driving in 122 runs. Besides a slight resurgence in 2015, when he made his third and final All-Star Game appearance, it was a steady decline for Teixeira from 2009 on.

As for the future, chances of Greg Bird being the franchise first baseman have since flown away as he was designated for assignment in November. Luke Voit had the best season by someone not named Mark Teixeira in the 2010s, slashing .263/.378/.464. We'll see if he can keep up the good work with a new jersey number in 2020, after he switched to No. 59 -- freeing up No. 45 for Gerrit Cole.

Second Base

Team leaders in games played at second base:

Year Name Total Games Played Games Played at 2B WAR BA OBP SLG HR RBI 2019 * DJ LeMahieu 145 75 6.0 .327 .375 .518 26 102 2018 * Gleyber Torres 123 109 2.9 .271 .340 .480 24 77 2017 * Starlin Castro 112 109 2.0 .300 .338 .454 16 63 2016 Starlin Castro 151 150 1.3 .270 .300 .433 21 70 2015 Stephen Drew 131 123 0.3 .201 .271 .381 17 44 2014 Brian Roberts 91 91 1.4 .237 .300 .360 5 21 2013 * Robinson Cano 160 153 7.8 .314 .383 .516 27 107 2012 * Robinson Cano 161 154 8.4 .313 .379 .550 33 94 2011 * Robinson Cano 159 157 5.8 .302 349 .533 28 118 2010 * Robinson Cano 160 158 8.1 .319 .381 .534 29 109

Seven All-Star Games and five top-ten MVP Award seasons -- second base may very well be the Yankees best position from this decade.

Robinson Cano was terrific from 2010-2013, but his performance in 2012 was a step above the rest. Cano set career highs in practically every offensive statistic -- 82 extra base hits and an OPS of .929 in 2012 remain the best of his 15-year career. His 8.4 WAR, tops in his time in the big leagues, was the best single-season WAR for a New York Yankee in the 2010s.

Cano played a grand total of 612 games at second over those four seasons, accumulating 30.1 wins above replacement. Gleyber Torres, in 174 games at the position, has a 6.8 WAR.

Moving on from Cano's tenure in the Bronx, it took only three years to return to a plus-two WAR season. Starlin Castro had his best year in 2017 before a 21-year-old Torres was given the keys to the ignition in 2018 (when he finished third in the AL ROY race). If it wasn't for the sneaky signing of DJ LeMahieu, who was unstoppable at three positions in 2019, Torres would be the second baseman of the future in pinstripes.

Judging by their collective production these last two seasons, watching Torres and LeMahieu play up the middle for the next few years should be a treat.

Shortstop

Team leaders in games played at shortstop:

Year Name Total Games Played Games Played at SS WAR BA OBP SLG HR RBI 2019 Didi Gregorius 82 80 0.6 .238 .276 .441 16 61 2018 Didi Gregorius 134 132 4.2 .268 .335 .494 27 86 2017 Didi Gregorius 136 135 3.7 .287 .318 .478 25 87 2016 Didi Gregorius 153 153 2.2 .276 .304 .447 20 70 2015 Didi Gregorius 155 155 3.1 .265 .318 .370 9 56 2014 * Derek Jeter 145 130 0.2 .256 .304 .313 4 50 2013 Eduardo Nunez 90 75 1.5 .260 .307 372 3 28 2012 * Derek Jeter 159 135 2.2 .316 .362 .429 15 58 2011 * Derek Jeter 131 122 1.4 .297 .355 .388 6 61 2010 * Derek Jeter 157 151 1.7 .270 .340 .370 10 67

Choosing between Didi Gregorius (2018) and Derek Jeter (2012) was the toughest decision to make of all positions for this exercise. While Didi had more thump, Jeter was more durable. Although Gregorius had the best single-season WAR of any Yankee shortstop that year, we gave the edge to The Captain, as he led the Majors in hits (216) while posting a .316 batting average.

Looking back, passing the baton from Jeter to Gregorius over this decade truthfully couldn't have gone smoother -- and the stats shown above are proof. Gregorius filled shoes that were impossible to fill, all the while winning over the Yankee faithful with his performance between the lines and presence off the field.

For the generations of Yankee fans that witnessed Jeter's 20 years in pinstripes, it's odd to comprehend, but Gregorius played more games than Jeter in the 2010s. Gregorius, in 655 games, had a 13.9 WAR while Jeter, in 551 contests, had a 4.8 WAR -- along with four All-Star appearances.

Derek Jeter alongside several former teammates during his monument park plaque ceremony Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Now, with Gregorius signing with the Phillies on a one-year deal this offseason, could the 2020s belong exclusively to Torres at shortstop?

Third Base

Team leaders in games played at third base:

Year Name Total Games Played Games Played at 3B WAR BA OBP SLG HR RBI 2019 Gio Urshela 132 123 3.4 .314 .355 .534 21 74 2018 Miguel Andujar 149 136 2.2 .297 .328 .527 27 92 2017 Chase Headley 147 86 1.8 .273 .352 .406 12 61 2016 Chase Headley 140 140 2.6 .253 .331 .385 14 51 2015 Chase Headley 156 155 0.9 .259 .324 .369 11 62 2014 Yangervis Solarte 75 66 1.0 .254 .337 .381 6 31 2013 Jayson Nix 87 41 0.8 .236 .308 .311 3 24 2012 Alex Rodriguez 122 81 2.2 .272 .353 .430 18 57 2011 * Alex Rodriguez 99 89 4.0 .276 .362 .461 16 62 2010 * Alex Rodriguez 137 124 4.2 .270 .341 .506 30 125

Can you believe Chase Headley played the most games at third base this decade?

Headley was the perfect stop gap to get New York from Alex Rodriguez to the eventual debut of Miguel Andujar. Then, along came Gio Urshela -- filling in at the hot corner due to injuries -- and his performance in 2019 drew legitimate consideration for the best season of the decade by a third baseman.

Urshela's .314 batting average was tops among all third baseman by almost 20 points -- his expected batting average (xBA: accumulating the expected outcomes of each batted ball with actual strikeouts, walks and hit by pitches, according to Statcast) was .294, tied for 21st in the big leagues.

Alex Rodriguez, however, gets the nod for his 2010 campaign, in which the slugger mashed 30 homers and made his 13th All-Star Game.

As for wins above replacement totals, Rodriguez (12.4) blew Headley (7.4) away in fewer games played at the position. Assuming Andujar can return healthy in 2020, and replicate his 2018 performance (when he came in second in the AL ROY race) while Urshela continues to produce, New York's has a surplus of talented third baseman for the next several years.

Left Field

Team leaders in games played in left field:

Year Name Total Games Played Games Played at LF WAR BA OBP SLG HR RBI 2019 Mike Tauchman 87 59 3.6 .277 .361 .504 13 47 2018 Brett Gardner 140 107 2.8 .236 .322 .368 12 45 2017 Brett Gardner 151 122 4.9 .264 .350 .428 21 63 2016 Brett Gardner 148 147 3.4 .261 .351 .362 7 41 2015 * Brett Gardner 151 119 3.2 .259 .343 .399 16 66 2014 Brett Gardner 148 126 3.9 .256 .327 .422 17 58 2013 Vernon Wells 130 73 -0.2 .233 .282 .349 11 50 2012 Raul Ibanez 130 80 0.5 .240 .308 .453 19 62 2011 Brett Gardner 159 149 4.1 .259 .345 .369 7 36 2010 Brett Gardner 150 123 7.4 .277 .383 .379 5 47

Let's all take a moment to recognize the consistency and durability of Brett Gardner -- the longest-tenured member of the Yankees.

2010 was his best year of the decade, and the best among all left fielders, as he set a career high in WAR (7.4) to go along with 47 stolen bases (two short of his career mark in 2011, which led the American League). The 12-year veteran had a strong slash line of .277/.383/.379 in the decade's first season.

Speaking of slash lines, Mike Tauchman gave Gardy a run for his money in 2019. Tauchman tied his teammate's 2010 batting average while setting an all-decade-high slugging percentage (.505) among left fielders. In 2019, Tauchman played just 59 games in left, while Cameron Maybin and Gardner each contributed close to 50 games there as well. With Aaron Hicks out for the majority of 2020 recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Maybin on the free-agent market, it's safe to say Tauchman will be seeing significant playing time there again this coming season.

Or, could Clint Frazier finally get more innings? Could Giancarlo Stanton see playing time in the field rather than strictly at bats? Only time will tell.

Center Field

Team leaders in games played in center field:

Year Name Total Games Played Games Played in CF WAR BA OBP SLG HR RBI 2019 Brett Gardner 141 98 4.0 .251 .325 .503 28 74 2018 Aaron Hicks 137 131 4.7 .248 .366 .467 27 79 2017 Jacoby Ellsbury 112 97 1.7 .264 .348 .402 7 39 2016 Jacoby Ellsbury 148 148 2.8 .263 .330 .374 9 56 2015 Jacoby Ellsbury 111 110 1.8 .257 .318 .345 7 33 2014 Jacoby Ellsbury 149 141 3.6 .271 .328 .419 16 70 2013 Brett Gardner 145 138 4.3 .273 .344 .416 8 52 2012 * Curtis Granderson 160 157 3.3 .232 .319 .492 43 106 2011 * Curtis Granderson 156 155 6.1 .262 .364 .552 41 119 2010 Curtis Granderson 136 134 4.4 .247 .324 .468 24 67

The Grandy Man Can!

2011 isn't just the best single-season performance by a Yankee center fielder of the decade, but it's arguably Curtis Granderson's best season of his 16-year career.

Granderson finished fourth in the race for AL MVP, leading the league in RBI (119) and all of baseball in runs scored (136 -- a career high). His 41 homers in 2011 were the third-most by any Bronx Bomber in the 2010s -- he then proceeded to hit 43 long balls in 2012, the second-highest home run total of the decade.

That being said, and brace yourself Yankee fans, it was Jacoby Ellsbury who led the team in games played in center field. His 496 games played from 2014-2017 was 25 more than Granderson and 74 higher than Gardner.

The Ellsbury Era has already come to a close, as he was released by the club in November, but imagine if he wasn't hurt these last two years. Could he have contended with Granderson's production in 2011? That was certainly the intention when he signed his seven-year, $153 million contract...

Yankees fans also witnessed the potential of Aaron Hicks. Again, he'll be sidelined for the vast majority of 2020 as he rehabs from elbow surgery, but his performance in 2018 (featuring the most games played he's had thus far with New York) featured the second-best WAR by a center fielder in the 2010s. Certainly something to build upon over the next few years as Gardner's career begins to wrap up.

Brett Gardner, a constant through the entire 2010s, alongside the dynamic duo of Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez in the 2017 ALCS Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Right Field

Team leaders in games played in right field:

Year Name Total Games Played Games Played in RF WAR BA OBP SLG HR RBI 2019 Aaron Judge 102 92 5.4 .272 .381 .540 27 55 2018 * Aaron Judge 112 90 5.5 .278 .392 .528 27 67 2017 * Aaron Judge 155 141 8.1 .284 .422 .627 52 114 2016 Aaron Hicks 123 86 -0.3 .217 .281 .336 11 33 2015 Carlos Beltran 133 123 0.8 .276 .337 .471 19 67 2014 Ichiro Suzuki 143 119 0.9 .284 .324 .340 1 22 2013 Ichiro Suzuki 150 123 1.7 .262 .297 .342 7 35 2012 Nick Swisher 148 109 4.0 .272 .364 .473 24 93 2011 Nick Swisher 150 141 2.2 .260 .374 .449 23 85 2010 * Nick Swisher 150 134 3.8 .288 .359 .511 29 89

By now you already knew Aaron Judge had an incredible, historic rookie season in 2017, but this chart should give you a better idea of just how memorable it was.

Judge came five batting-average percentage points away from a clean sweep of every category on this criteria. And yes, he won the AL Rookie of the Year while finishing second in the AL MVP race. Mix that in with the (at the time) record for homers as a rookie (52), an American League best in runs and walks (128 and 127 respectively) and it's the easy choice for best season by a right fielder of the decade.

According to Statcast, Judge was the best in all of baseball in 2017 with 87 barrels (a clip of 12.8 percent barrels per plate appearance) and an average exit velocity of 94.9 mph. He was also the best in the game in average exit velocity the following two seasons as well (94.7 in 2018 and 95.9 in 2019).

Judge's 8.1 WAR is tied for the second-best wins above replacement tally of the 2010s. Since then, Judge has yet to play over 100 games. Imagine what he's capable of if he can stay healthy and play a full season...

As it's been with close to every position, right field was a story of transition. Moving on from Nick Swisher, who led the Yanks in games played in right with 384, it took some vets to bridge the gap to Judge. Two All-Star Game appearances, 18.6 total WAR and a close call in the 2019 playoffs, Judge is poised to do some serious damage in the 2020s.

Designated Hitter

Team leaders in games played as designated hitter:

Year Name Total Games Played Games Played at DH WAR BA OBP SLG HR RBI 2019 Luke Voit 118 34 1.9 .263 .378 .464 21 62 2018 Giancarlo Stanton 158 86 4.0 .266 .343 .509 38 100 2017 Matt Holliday 105 90 0.0 .231 .316 .432 19 64 2016 Alex Rodriguez 65 57 -1.2 .200 .247 .351 9 31 2015 Alex Rodriguez 151 136 2.9 .250 .356 .486 33 86 2014 Carlos Beltran 109 76 -0.1 .233 .301 .402 15 49 2013 Travis Hafner 82 72 -0.1 .202 .301 .378 12 37 2012 Alex Rodriguez 122 38 2.2 .272 .353 .403 18 57 2011 Jorge Posada 115 90 -0.4 .235 .315 .398 14 44 2010 Marcus Thames 82 41 0.5 .288 .350 .491 12 33

Over the past ten seasons, there were only three with full-time designated hitters. That's why this list is more eclectic than any other in this entire breakdown. A-Rod in 2015, one year before his retirement, played 136 games at DH -- almost 40 more games than any other individual spent in a single season at the position.

In 2010, seven players spent a double-digit amount of games at designated hitter -- Marcus Thames led the way with 41 while Lance Berkman, Nick Johnson and Juan Miranda accounted for close to 70 contests.

Moving forward, it's a safe bet to assume Giancarlo Stanton will be used typically as a designated hitter -- by keeping him off the field, except when he's hitting, he'll be out of harms way and ideally avoiding injury.

In 2018, Stanton showed off why the Yankees took on his contract when they traded for him in 2017. He sent 38 balls into the bleachers, while driving in 100 runs. He'll be a threat to dominate this list in the 2020s.

Starting Pitchers

Rather than listing the best starter from each season, here's a look at the starting rotation of the decade -- with some honorable mentions (those not in bold):

Year Name Record Games Started ERA Innings Pitched Strikeouts WHIP WAR 2011 * CC Sabathia 19-8 33 3.00 237.1 230 1.226 6.4 2010 * CC Sabathia 21-7 34 3.18 237.2 197 1.191 4.8 2017 * Luis Severino 14-6 31 2.98 193.1 230 1.040 5.3 2016 Masahiro Tanaka 14-4 31 3.07 199.2 165 1.077 5.2 2018 * Luis Severino 19-8 32 3.39 191.1 220 1.145 4.8 2012 Hiroki Kuroda 16-11 33 3.32 219.2 167 1.165 5.3 2019 James Paxton 15-6 29 3.82 150.2 186 1.281 2.2 2014 * Masahiro Tanaka 13-5 20 2.77 136.1 141 1.056 3.1

No hurler won a Cy Young in pinstripes this decade, but several names on this list came pretty close with exceptional individual seasons on the mound.

CC Sabathia in 2010 -- the ace of this All-Decade rotation -- had a performance worthy of a third-place finish in the CY Young Award race, leading all of baseball with 21 victories. The following year -- in the second best season of the decade by a starting pitcher -- the southpaw finished fourth in CY Young Award votes while posting the highest single-season WAR total for a Yankee starting pitcher in the 2010s (6.4). Luis Severino also finished third on a CY Young Award ballot, for his breakout season in 2017 -- his sub-three ERA was impressive as he approached 200 innings pitched, paired with an imposing 10.7 strikeout-per-nine rate.

Masahiro Tanaka also received CY Young Award votes -- in 2016, he ended up seventh after posting the decade's third-highest single-season wins above replacement total (5.2).

Sabathia, unsurprisingly, led the way with 1688.1 innings pitched from 2010-2019 -- Tanaka was second, barely eclipsing the 1,000 inning mark, while Ivan Nova (729), Hiroki Kuroda (620) and Phil Hughes (558) round out the top-five starters based upon innings pitched. Andy Pettitte and Michael Pineda also pitched a substantial amount (509 IP and 389.2 IP respectively) in a Yankee uniform this decade.

Looking back on the 2010s, the expensive contracts that were necessary to reel in CC and Tanaka were evidently worth the price of admission. The same thought process went into signing Cole this winter, in what appears to be a perfect match thus far. How many seasons will the Yanks' newest ace have in the 2020s worthy of the next installment of the All-Decade Team?

Relievers

Rather than listing the best relief pitcher from each season, here's a look at the best season by a closer, along with the top-four relief performances of the decade -- with some honorable mentions (those not in bold):

Year Name Record Saves Games Innings Pitched ERA Strikeouts K/9 WHIP WAR 2011 * Mariano Rivera 1-2 44 64 61.1 1.91 60 8.9 .897 2.9 2013 * Mariano Rivera 6-2 44 64 64 2.11 54 7.6 1.047 2.4 2012 Rafael Soriano 2-1 42 69 67.2 2.26 69 9.2 1.167 2.6 2018 * Aroldis Chapman 3-0 32 55 51.1 2.45 93 16.5 1.052 1.7 2015 * Dellin Betances 6-4 9 74 84 1.50 131 14 1.012 4.0 2011 * David Robertson 4-0 1 70 66.2 1.08 100 13.5 1.125 3.7 2014 * Dellin Betances 5-0 1 70 90 1.40 135 13.5 .778 3.6 2017 Chad Green 5-0 0 40 69 1.83 103 13.4 .739 2.7 2016 * Andrew Miller (dealt to CLE at Trade Deadline) 6-1 9 44 45.1 1.39 77 15.3 .772 2.3 2018 Dellin Betances 4-6 4 66 66.2 2.70 115 15.5 1.050 1.7

If there was one position in the 2010s that provided consistent dominance, it's relief pitching.

Mariano Rivera started off the decade -- besides Rafael Soriano's 2012 season filling in due to Rivera's knee injury -- with multiple 44 save seasons (credit to Soriano for closing out 42 games in the future Hall of Famer's absence).

Next, David Robertson had a chance to take over the closer role, after 66.2 near-unhittable innings of relief in 2011 -- Robertson saved 39 games in 2014, before signing with the White Sox in the offseason.

From 2014-2018, Dellin Betances was arguably the best reliever in all of baseball -- not only did he appear in four consecutive All-Star Games, but the New York City native is the first reliever in baseball history to have 100 or more strikeouts in five consecutive seasons (2014–2018). His 4.0 WAR in 2015, the best non-closer single season by a reliever on our list, was the best wins above replacement total of the decade for a bullpen arm.

That being said, in part because Robertson returned to the Yankees for the bulk of 2017-2018, it was Robertson that finished the decade with the highest WAR in the 'pen (12.5 -- Betances wrapped up his time in pinstripes with an 11.6 WAR from 2011-2019).

Dellin Betances and Arodis Chapman -- arguably the most dominant pair of bullpen arms of the decade Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Aroldis Chapman has been tremendous at the tail end of New York's bullpen over the last two years and after opting in on his contract, he's poised to carry that success into the earl 2020s. According to Statcast, his sinker was the fastest pitch (100.9 mph average velocity) in baseball in 2018, and the second-fastest pitch in the game this past season (100.1).

Some of the strikeout-per-nine numbers are particularly spectacular -- each season, at least one reliever had a K/9 in the double digits and in most cases, there was more than one.

Here's a few other names that didn't make the list but pitched substantial innings over the decade: Boone Logan (256 G), Adam Warren (246 G), Chasen Shreve (180 G), Joba Chamberlain (167 G), and Shawn Kelley (116 G).

New York Yankees All-Decade Team

Phew, that was a lot of information ... did you make it this far?

The Yankees entered the 2010s knowing transition was imminent. From the Core Four -- alongside Teixeira, Cano and Rodriguez -- New York needed a few years to pave the way to where this team is today. Roaring into the 2020s with the likes of Judge, Sanchez, Torres, Severino (and of course, Cole) -- who are all under 30-years-old -- the Yankee faithful can expect quite a few more stellar individual performances in the next decade.

The priority, however, will be to bring as title back to the Bronx. Do you think they have the roster to end the decade-long drought?

