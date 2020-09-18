SI.com
Yankees Tie MLB Record With Five-Home Run Inning

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — They don't call them the Bronx Bombers for nothing.

The Yankees hit five home runs in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, setting a new franchise record and tying a Major League record for the most homers in a single frame.

By the end of the fourth-inning barrage at Yankee Stadium, New York had also set a new Major League record for the most home runs in a three-game span, with 19.

After a one-out walk from Clint Frazier, and a ringing RBI double in the gap from Gary Sánchez, the Bombers went into Home Run Derby mode.

Brett Gardner got the party started with a two-run shot into the Yankees' bullpen off Toronto's right-hander Chase Anderson in right-center field, putting those in pinstripes ahead 5-2.

The following two pitches also left the yard. Infielder DJ LeMahieu slapped a high fastball over the short porch in right before first baseman Luke Voit made it back-to-back-to-back jacks with a solo shot to right center.

It was Voit's 20th long ball of the season, extending his lead with the most big flies in all of baseball. For LeMahieu, it marked his third-consecutive game with a home run, the first time he's done so in his career.

After a strikeout from outfielder Aaron Hicks, the homers kept coming.

Giancarlo Stanton unleashed a missile on the first pitch he saw as well, clanking a solo shot off the right-center field bleachers. It was his first home run since coming off the injured list and third hit above 100 mph in the game.

To cap off the powerful frame, shortstop Gleyber Torres joined in on the fun. Going back-to-back with Stanton, Torres smacked a full-count pitch off the back of the visitor's bullpen in left.

With each home run, the Yankees' dugout erupted louder and louder. New York is just the seventh team in baseball history to hit five home runs in a single inning.

All five round-trippers came against Anderson. With seven earned runs in the inning, Anderson's ERA jumped up to 7.45 on the season.

When the dust had settled, New York had a 9-2 lead over Toronto, as the club seeks its eighth win in a row.

