Skip to main content

Quartet of Injured Yankees Pitchers Making Progress

Domingo Germán, Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loáisiga are all taking steps forward in their recoveries.

Four injured Yankees pitchers are taking steps toward returning.

Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, pitching coach Matt Blake provided encouraging updates on a quartet that could reinforce New York’s bullpen. For one, Domingo Germán will pitch for Single-A Tampa on Wednesday. Germán, who has been recovering from right shoulder impingement syndrome, has yet to pitch in a professional game this season.

Germán made 18 starts for the Yankees in 2021 and recorded a 4.58 ERA over 22 total games. Should the right-hander make it back to the major league roster, Germán will most likely pitch in relief unless a member of New York’s stellar rotation hits the injured list.

Meanwhile, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman will throw at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa on Tuesday. Like Germán, Britton has yet to pitch this season, as he’s been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in September. The hope is that the southpaw can return before the end of the season.

Chapman, meanwhile, is expected back much sooner after landing on the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis on May 24. Prior to being sidelined, Chapman pitched through the injury. That decision coincided with a string of poor performances, as he allowed at least one earned run in his final five appearances before hitting the I.L. The lefty’s struggles and absence paved the way for Clay Holmes to take over as New York’s closer, a role Holmes has thrived in but may spend less time in once Chapman returns.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Finally, Jonathan Loáisiga played catch from 110 feet at Tropicana Field, where the Yankees are playing the Rays, on Monday. The righty has been out since May 25 with right shoulder inflammation. A breakout bullpen star in 2021, Loáisiga struggled before the injury, posting a 7.02 ERA over 16.2 innings.

In addition to the injury updates, RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. Weber made one relief appearance for the Yankees on June 16, tossing 3.2 innings of one-run ball against Tampa Bay. He was needed after Luis Severino was placed on the COVID-19 I.L. Despite the strong outing, the veteran Weber was designated for assignment after the game, as expected. 

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Domingo GermanAroldis ChapmanJonathan LoaisigaZack BrittonNew York Yankees

Atlanta Braves OF Ender Inciarte hits home run against New York Mets
News

Mets Sign Ender Inciarte After He Was Released By Yankees

By Max Goodman1 hour ago
Baltimore Orioles infielder Chris Owings runs bases
News

Yankees Add Veteran Infielder to Bolster Depth

By Pat RagazzoJun 18, 2022
New York Yankees reliever Ron Marinaccio pitching at Yankee Stadium
News

Ron Marinaccio Giving Yankees Glimpse of Potential With Stellar Stretch

By Max GoodmanJun 17, 2022
Yankees DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge talk
News

Yankees Have Sights Set on MLB’s First Games in Paris

By Gary PhillipsJun 17, 2022
New York Yankees SP Clarke Schmidt pitching
News

Yankees' Pitching Staff Steps Up to Secure Sweep Against Rays

By Max GoodmanJun 16, 2022
New York Yankees Aaron Judge watches home run
News

Aaron Judge Explains Why He Won't Participate in 2022 Home Run Derby

By Max GoodmanJun 16, 2022
Yankees SP Domingo German celebrates coming off mound
News

Yankees Injury Update: Domingo Germán Nearing Return

By Pat RagazzoJun 16, 2022
Yankees SP Luis Severino reacts to strikeout
News

Yankees Place Luis Severino on COVID-19 I.L.

By Gary PhillipsJun 16, 2022