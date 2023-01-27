Anthony Volpe, 2 Other Yankees Among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects

Volpe, the fifth best prospect in baseball, made the list alongside Jasson Domínguez and Oswald Peraza.

There’s only four prospects in baseball ranked higher than Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, according MLB Pipeline.

Volpe is ranked fifth on MLB Pipeline’s 2023 Top 100 prospects list, trailing only Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, Arizona’s Corbin Carroll, the Mets’ Francisco Álvarez and St. Louis’ Jordan Walker. Volpe, the Yankees’ top prospect, also ranked fifth on MLB Pipeline’s list in 2022.

The 21-year-old spent most of 2022 at Double-A Somerset before earning a 22-game stint at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Volpe slashed .249/.342/.460 over 132 total games, adding 35 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 65 RBI and 50 stolen bases. He became the first minor leaguer with at least 20 homers and 50 steals in a season since Andruw Jones in 1995.

Volpe is expected to compete for the Yankees’ big league shortstop job alongside Isiah Kiner-Falefa and fellow top prospect Oswald Peraza – more on him in a minute – this spring. There are some questions about Volpe’s long-term fit at short; MLB Pipeline’s scouting report described his range and arm strength as “average” and wondered if second base was a better fit.

Outfielder Jasson Domínguez, meanwhile, is 47th on the list. Still only 19, he spent time at Single-A, High-A and Double-A last season. While Domínguez struggled over just five regular-season games with Somerset, he thrived in just as many playoff games, hitting .450 with three homers and 10 RBI.

Domínguez slashed .273/.376/.461 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 16 longballs, 59 RBI and 37 stolen bases across 120 games and three levels during the regular season, his first full campaign as a pro.

Then there’s Peraza, MLB Pipeline’s 52nd best prospect. The 22-year-old hit .259/.329/.448 with 19 home runs, 50 RBI and 33 stolen bases at Triple-A last season before earning a big league promotion. He played well for New York despite limited opportunities, slashing .306/.404/.429 over 18 games.

Like Volpe, Peraza will get a chance to win the Yankees’ starting shortstop job in spring training, and he might even be the favorite entering camp.

