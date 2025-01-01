Yankees Remain in on Roki Sasaki in Free Agency Sweepstakes, Per Insider
Despite already making a huge offseason move to improve their starting rotation for the 2025 season, the New York Yankees may not be done adding in this area.
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Yankees are "still in" on Japanese free agent starting pitcher Roki Sasaki even after signing lefty ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract last month.
Other teams that Bowden listed as potential landing spots for the right-hander are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and possibly the San Francisco Giants.
This news also comes after SNY's Andy Martino reported that Sasaki's agent Joel Wolfe told SNY in a text after a zoom call with the media on Monday that, "Market size isn't a factor."
Sasaki pitched for the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball League and was dominant during his four years pitching in Japan.
Across four seasons, the 23-year-old went 29-15 with a 2.10 ERA, notching a total of 505 strikeouts in 394.2 innings pitched. Sasaki was eventually posted by the Marines on November 8, 2024, which came as a bit of a surprise given he is only eligible to receive a minor league deal. This is because Sasaki is under the age of 25.
The Yankees have made it a point this offseason to improve their rotation after it was plagued by injuries and inconsistency in 2024. Adding Fried was certainly a great start and enhanced their run prevention strategy after losing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to the Mets.
New York may seem like a long shot for Sasaki with the Dodgers and the Padres seen as the favorites in landing the young hurler. But they should still be a team to watch out for as the Bronx Bombers are looking to build off their first World Series appearance since 2009.